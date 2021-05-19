Netflix Finds Its Wednesday Addams: Jenna Ortega to Lead Tim Burton-Directed Series

Burton is directing all eight episodes of the series.

Jenna Ortega has been cast in the lead role of Netflix’s “Wednesday,” a new live-action series which gives the daughter from “The Addams Family” her own young adult television series. Tim Burton is directing all eight episodes of the television series and also serves as an executive producer. The project is backed by MGM Television. Al Gough and Miles Millar are the showrunners of the series.

Netflix’s official synopsis for “Wednesday” reads: “The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

Ortega is no stranger to Netflix, as the 18-year-old actress was featured in supporting roles in the streaming giant’s family movie “Yes Day” and the second season of the popular television series “You.” Ortega got her breakthrough playing the younger iteration of Gina Rodriguez’s Jane on The CW’s “Jane the Virgin” and starring in the Disney Channel’s “Stuck in the Middle.” Her additional Netflix credits include a role in the 2020 horror movie “The Babysitter: Killer Queen” and a voice role on the animated series “Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous.”

Related 'Fear Street' Teaser: Netflix's R-Rated R.L. Stine Horror Trilogy Streams Over Three Weeks

'Master of None' Season 3 Review: Aziz Ansari's Wide-Ranging Romance Limits its Focus Related 'Obi-Wan Kenobi': Everything You Need to Know About the Disney+ Series

2020-2021 Network TV Shows: What's Renewed, What's Canceled, What's in Limbo

Indie film fans will soon discover Ortega’s acting strengths with “The Fallout,” a high school drama from director Megan Park that world premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. The film was awarded the Grand Jury Prize in the Narrative Feature Film Competition, the Audience Choice Award in the Narrative Feature Competition, and the Brightcove Illumination Award. IndieWire’s Kate Erbland gave “The Fallout” a B+ review, praising Ortega’s moving performance.

Prior to creating “Wednesday,” showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar worked on television series such as “Into the Badlands” and “Smallville.” Additional executive producers on the upcoming new series include Steve Stark (“Medium,” “The Event”), Andrew Mittman, (“The Addams Family,” “Alphas”), Kevin Miserocchi (Tee and Charles Addams Foundation), Kayla Alpert (“Code Black,” “Up All Night”), Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania (“Respect,” “Addams Family 2”), and Gail Berman (“The Addams Family,” “Alphas”). The series does not have a release date yet.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.