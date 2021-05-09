Gal Gadot Confirms Joss Whedon ‘Threatened My Career’ During ‘Justice League’ Reshoots

According to the star, Whedon told her "if I did something, he would make my career miserable."

Gal Gadot has been clear about the fact that her experience reshooting the DC epic “Justice League” under Joss Whedon wasn’t a great one. A Hollywood Reporter story published last month reported that Whedon went as far as promising to do damage to Gadot’s career as DC superstar between his film and “Wonder Woman.” Gadot has now confirmed that those rumors are true during a recent discussion with Israeli news outlet N12. (Via Page Six.)

“He kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable and I just took care of it instead,” Gadot said of her fractious experience working with the director. He has fallen way out of Hollywood’s good graces this year now that Ray Fisher, Charisma Carpenter, Michelle Trachtenberg, and Amber Benson have all spoken up about a toxic work environment.

Whedon has continued to deny any wrongdoing.

The original THR report claimed that sources shared that “the biggest clash … came when Whedon pushed Gadot to record lines she didn’t like, threatened to harm Gadot’s career and disparaged ‘Wonder Woman’ director Patty Jenkins. While Fisher declines to discuss any of what transpired with Gadot, a witness on the production who later spoke to investigators says that after one clash, ‘Joss was bragging that he’s had it out with Gal. He told her he’s the writer and she’s going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie.’”

One source also told THR that Gadot had “issues about her character being more aggressive than her character in ‘Wonder Woman.’ She wanted to make the character flow from one movie to the next.”

Gadot and Jenkins allegedly “went to battle” against Whedon, resulting in a sit-down with then-Warner Bros Entertainment CEO Kevin Tsujihara. Gadot said in a statement to THR: “I had my issues with [Whedon] and Warner Bros. handled it in a timely manner.”

As for “Justice League,” the movie has been redeemed with Zack Snyder’s new revamp of his vision on HBO Max, but the 2017 film remains mired in controversy to some degree ever since star Ray Fisher alleged abusive conduct during Joss Whedon’s reshoots, launching a WarnerMedia investigation that concluded in December.

