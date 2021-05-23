Kevin Spacey Cast in First Film Role Since Sexual Assault Allegations — Report

Spacey is set to star opposite Vanessa Redgrave in "L’uomo Che Disegno Dio," directed by her husband Franco Nero.

Update: According to Variety, the film’s producer Louis Nero said Spacey is in final talks to provide a cameo in the movie as a police detective, with director Franco Nero starring as the main character. Redgrave will be making a cameo as well as a piano teacher to Nero’s character.

Earlier: Kevin Spacey has been cast in his first film role since sexual misconduct allegations surrounding the Oscar-winning actor began to emerge in late 2017. As ABC News reports, the “American Beauty” actor is set to star opposite Vanessa Redgrave in “L’uomo Che Disegno Dio,” directed by her husband Franco Nero. In English, the title is “The Man Who Drew God.”

“I’m very happy Kevin agreed to participate in my film,” Nero told ABC News. “I consider him a great actor and I can’t wait to start the movie.” Nero is best known as an actor in films like “Django Unchained,” “Die Hard 2,” and “John Wick: Chapter 2,” but previously directed the 2005 feature film “Forever Blues.”

The film is reportedly about a blind artist who acquires a godlike ability to draw portraits of people based on only hearing their voices, skyrocketing him to fame. It’s not known what role Spacey will play in the film. IndieWire has reached out to Nero’s representatives for comment.

“The Man Who Drew God” will mark Spacey’s first big-screen role in nearly four years since Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey made an inappropriate sexual advance on him when he was 14. More than a dozen more alleged victims came forward, including filmmaker Tony Montana, as well as Richard Dreyfuss’ son Harry. Spacey was accused of behaving inappropriately toward young men during his time as artistic director of the Old Vic. The allegations cost Spacey his role as President Frank Underwood in Netflix’s “House of Cards.” A number of people who worked on the series were among Spacey’s accusers.

In 2018, Spacey was charged with indecent assault involving an alleged 2016 incident with a teenager on Nantucket Island in Massachusetts. He pled guilty, and the charges were later dropped. The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office declined to file charges against Spacey for two other alleged incidents.

Kevin Spacey was last seen on film in 2018’s “Billionaire Boys Club” and, in 2017, in Edgar Wright’s “Baby Driver.” He’s continued ever since to attempt a comeback through YouTube videos in which he channels the persona of Frank Underwood. In 2019, he emerged under puzzling circumstances to read a poem in Rome centered on a dejected fighter bemoaning his fate.

Along with winning the Best Actor Academy Award for “American Beauty” in 2000, he also took home the trophy for Best Supporting Actor in 1996 for his role in beleaguered filmmaker Bryan Singer’s “The Usual Suspects.”

