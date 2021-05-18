Kris Jenner and The Kardashians are Launching Hulu Into Big Ticket Reality

As Jimmy Kimmel said at Tuesday's upfronts, "Who knew Kris Jenner would be open to sponsorships and integrations?"

The Kardashians can’t stay away for long. After saying goodbye to the E! network following 20 seasons of its mega-hit reality series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the whole K-hole clan will return to our television screens post haste, this time streaming on Hulu. The news was officially announced last December, and Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner was on hand for Hulu’s annual upfront presentation to share some of her thoughts about the move.

Jenner told the virtual crowd that she liked the idea of being on Hulu, since most of the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” episodes are already streaming on the platform. She also said she’s a big fan of other reality shows that have recently inked deals with Hulu, specifically singling out “The Bachelor” and “American Idol” as favorites.

While the new Hulu show is still untitled, Jenner gave no indication that it wouldn’t follow a similar format to “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” Jenner did share that the new show will chart “the next chapter” for her clan, and said they’re still “evolving as a family.” An adept publicist for her daughters, Jenner also kept mum on whether the Hulu show would delve into Kim and Kanye’s divorce.

While its’ still unclear who exactly will be leading the new series, we do know most of the Kardashian-Jenner family will be involved in projects through a multi-year deal with Disney. In December, 2020, it was announced that the family had signed the deal to produce “new global content” set to stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney’s Star platform in territories around the world. The deal was announced at Disney’s Investor Day, and the content is expected to debut in late 2021, following the final season of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian were all named in the deal.

Following Jenner’s appearance at the Hulu presentation, host Jimmy Kimmel naturally couldn’t resist making a joke. “Who knew Kris Jenner would be open to sponsorships and integrations? The woman who sold her daughters to Skechers,” he said.

