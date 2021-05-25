‘Last Night in Soho’ Trailer: Edgar Wright Directs Anya Taylor-Joy in Time-Bending 1960s Thriller

Wright's first movie since "Baby Driver" is a time-hopping psychological thriller.

Edgar Wright’s “Last Night in Soho” has been shrouded in secrecy for over a year now, but the curtain is finally being pulled back a bit with the release of the movie’s first official trailer. “Soho” is Wright’s first directorial effort since his action romance “Baby Driver,” which became his top-grossing film to date in both the U.S. ($107 million) and worldwide ($226 million). For his follow-up, Wright enters the psychological horror genre for a time-hopping story in which characters played by indie favorites Thomas McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy connect despite living decades apart.

The official “Last Night in Soho” synopsis from Focus Features reads: “Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller about a young girl, passionate in fashion design, who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences…”

“Last Night in Soho” was originally set to debut in 2020, but the pandemic forced the film into 2021 instead. Wright told IndieWire at Sundance earlier this year that the release delays for the film did not bother him, as he’ll happily wait for the film to open when it can in movie theaters.

“Me and the producers were behind the push, and Universal and Focus were in agreement,” Wright said. “They feel as well that we want to at least give it the chance to be in theaters and see it as it was intended to be. Obviously people will be able to watch it at home eventually. I saw a headline that said, ‘”Soho” Delayed for Second Time to October,’ but the more positive spin is ‘”Soho” to Be in Theaters.’ That’s how I see it. I’d happily wait if there’s a chance to see it on the big screen because that’s how it was made to be seen. I, along with the rest of the planet, hope for the vaccine to gather momentum.”

Joining McKenzie and Taylor-Joy in the “Last Night in Soho” ensemble cast are Matt Smith, the late Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham, and Terrence Stamp. The film is one of two new Wright features being released this year. Focus is also the distributor for the director’s music documentary “The Sparks Brothers,” arriving in theaters this summer. Focus Features is releasing “Last Night in Soho” in theaters October 22.

Watch the first official trailer for Wright’s latest in the video below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.