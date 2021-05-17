Laverne Cox Sits Down with Andy Cohen to Toast Her New E! Red Carpet Hosting Gig

The actress will replace Giuliana Rancic as the new host of "Live From E!" while also hosting interview specials throughout the year.

Laverne Cox is no stranger to making history, and she’s doing it yet again. The actress, producer, and LGBTQ rights activist is stepping into a high profile new role: She’s the next host of the E! network’s signature red carpet coverage. During NBC’s annual upfront presentation to advertisers on Monday, Cox stopped by Andy Cohen’s famous clubhouse to toast her new gig — and to let Cohen kvell over her while basking in the glow of much-deserved success.

“I’m so excited and deeply humbled to be hosting E!’s iconic red carpet coverage,” Cox said in a statement when the news was announced last week. “For many years I would wake up early on awards show days, get my snacks in place and watch E!’s coverage all day long. I dreamed of walking red carpets. Now, not only have I had several fun and amazing personal red carpet moments, I also get to be a red carpet guide for E!’s discerning audience and chat with my colleagues and folks I deeply admire for these very special events in their lives. I can’t wait to get started while hopefully serving up fashion fantasies for the ages honey.”

The addition of Cox is a step up for E! onscreen diversity efforts, and the NBCU family of networks repeatedly emphasized talent’s connection to their audience during the upfront. “This past year, there was one place we could go when we needed a good laugh. Reliable information. Some escape, comfort…the stories you heard about, and the talent you met today, are why people spend 85 billion hours with us every year,” said Linda Yaccarino, Chairman, Global Advertising & Partnerships at NBCUniversal.

In addition to hosting E!’s red carpet specials, Cox will also host celebrity-based interview specials for the network with Hollywood movers and shakers. The specials will air throughout next year.

The NEW host of LIVE from E! has entered The Clubhouse! @Lavernecox toasts with @andy to an exciting @redcarpet coverage season ahead! pic.twitter.com/gzUw3xuJh5 — NBCU Together (@NBCUTogether) May 17, 2021

Cox’s official duties are set to begin in 2022, and she’s take the reins from former “Live From E!” host Giuliana Rancic, who announced her exit last week on Instagram.

“Laverne Cox is a risk taker, groundbreaking pioneer and a fashion tour de force,” said NBC Exec Jen Neal, who oversees live events and specials for the network. “As we continue to evolve the way we cover Hollywood’s biggest nights, Laverne’s passion for, and extensive knowledge of, the fashion community resonates with our audience and we look forward to seeing her shine on the other side of the velvet rope.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.