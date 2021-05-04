‘Arcane’ Teaser: ‘League of Legends’ Animated Series to Premiere on Netflix in Fall

"Arcane" will be the first television series set in the universe of the popular "League of Legends" multiplayer video game.

“Arcane” is developed and produced by Riot Games in partnership with Fortiche Productions, the Paris-based animation studio that was behind several of Riot Games’ most popular music videos, game cinematics, and other “League of Legends” advertisements. “Arcane” marks Riot’s first foray into television.

Per Netflix, the show is set in the utopian region of Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun, the story follows the origins of two iconic League champions-and the power that will tear them apart. The two cities are among several locales in the world of “League of Legends,” which is set on a continent known as Runeterra. In the video game two teams of five players, who each control a particular character, work together to destroy the enemy’s main structure, also known as the Nexus.



“League of Legends has inspired global fervor and fandom and we’re thrilled to be the home of the first television series set in this universe, Arcane. The series promises to be a visually spectacular thrill ride that will have viewers on the edge of their seats,” Dominique Bazay, director, original animation for Netflix, said in a statement.

An episode count, more specific plot points, and a firm release date are under wraps. Riot’s brief teaser for the series showcased Jinx and Vi, two of the most iconic characters from “League of Legends,” which boasts a roster of over 150 characters.

The free-to-play “League of Legends” launched on PC in 2009 and has endured as one of the most popular multiplayer video games in the world and is a key title that helped popularized e-sports in the United States. The game’s success has led to several spinoffs, including “Teamfight Tactics” on iOS and Android, “Legends of Runeterra,” a collectible card game, and “League of Legends: Wild Rift,” another mobile spin-off. The franchise’s success has made Riot Games one of the largest video game studios in the business; Reuters reported in January that the game generated $1.75 billion in revenue for the company in 2020.

