‘Lisey’s Story’ Trailer: Pablo Larraín Directs Julianne Moore in Apple’s Brooding Stephen King Thriller

The first two episodes of the series debut June 4 on Apple TV+, with King writing all eight episodes.

The haunting first trailer has arrived for “Lisey’s Story,” Apple TV+’s upcoming eight-episode limited series directed by “Jackie” and “No” filmmaker Pablo Larraín. Debuting its first two episodes on the platform on June 4, the marital thriller stars Julianne Moore and Clive Owen. In a rare creative step, each episode of the series was personally written by Stephen King, whose source book “Lisey’s Story” was published in October 2006 and won the 2006 Bram Stoker Award for Best Novel.

The official “Lisey’s Story” synopsis from Apple reads: “‘Lisey’s Story’ is a deeply personal, pensive thriller that follows Lisey Landon (played by Julianne Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (played by Clive Owen). A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind.” Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan, Ron Cephas Jones, and Sung Kang all join Moore and Owen in the cast.

“Lisey’s Story’ means a lot to me because its the one I love best,” author Stephen King said earlier this year the show’s TCA panel. “It’s a story about love and marriage and the creative impulse and also has a kick-ass villain in it. My idea is to be all the way in as much as possible… This is a passion project.”

Speaking to The Washington Post earlier this year, King explained why Chilean director Larraín (who also helmed “Neruda”) was the perfect choice for the project: “He’s got a lot of ideas that don’t depart from the through line of the story but are beautiful visual things, with a lot of energy involved. It’s like having more depth perception, because I’m like one eye and he’s the other eye.”

King also said that despite penning all eight episodes, he chose not to meddle creatively in the series. “If you’re going to really succeed in this business, get people you know are talented and then say, ‘Okay, I’m going to step back. I’m not going to be looking over your shoulder and fiddling in your stuff. Go ahead and do the stuff you’re good at doing.’”

Larraín is currently in post-production on the Princess Diana biopic “Spencer,” starring Kristen Stewart and written by Steven Knight. Neon will release the film stateside.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.