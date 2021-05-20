‘Love, Victor’ Trailer: Season 2 of Hulu’s Gay Teen Show Looks as Adorable as Ever

The "Love, Simon" spinoff series continues apace just in time for Pride month.

Hulu has released the first trailer for the second season of its heartwarming LGBTQ teen series “Love, Victor.” Based on the “Love, Simon” YA book and movie franchise, the first season of “Love, Victor” expanded on the concept of a closeted gay teenager who works out his feelings about coming out through writing letters. (Hence the title.) Where “Love, Simon” wrote letters to a paramour, “Love, Victor” puts its leading man (cutie pie Michael Cimino) in touch with the older Simon (Nick Robinson, also an executive producer of Season 1), who acts as a kind of gay older brother/mentor to Victor.

The first season set up this dynamic, introduced a slew of other amusing characters in Victor’s orbit, and also explored cultural nuances of LGBTQ acceptance through Victor’s close-knit Latinx family. Season 1 left off with Victor’s impending coming out to his traditional parents, and the Season 2 trailer picks up at the cliffhanger of that final scene. The trailer indicates that Victor’s parents will take some time accepting his sexuality, while he also navigates straight jock locker room discomfort and wanting to be liked by his new boyfriend Benji’s (George Sear) crew of out gay friends.

The trailer gives plenty of funny moments to the show’s comedic relief duo Lake (Bebe Wood) and Felix (Anthony Turpel), whose burgeoning romance appears well under way, though with the usual teenage hiccups. Andrew (Mason Gooding) and Mia (Rachel Hilson) also make plenty of appearances, though their courtship seems to be moving more slowly.

With all of these various relationships progressing, “Love, Victor” will have to abandon some of its candy-coated teen sheen to discuss matters of safer sex, performance anxiety, and grooming. Though it’s the competition, here’s hoping the writers looked to Netflix’s excellent “Sex Education” for some guidance there.

“Love, Victor” was created by “Love, Simon” writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who serve as serve as executive producers. It was inspired by the YA novel “Simon vs The Homo Sapiens Agenda,” written by Becky Albertalli. It also stars James Martinez (“One Day at a Time” and Ana Ortiz, of “Ugly Betty” fame, as Victor’s parents.

Check out the adorable trailer for Season 2 of “Love, Victor” below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.