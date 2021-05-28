Luca Guadagnino Teases ‘Heartbreaking’ Timothée Chalamet Reunion, but ‘Call Me’ Sequel in Doubt

Guadagnino says Chalamet's role in his new movie is "endearing and heartbreaking."

Luca Guadagnino has officially started filming his next feature, “Bones and All.” The project is the director’s first shot in the U.S., and principal photography kicked off this week in the Ohio Tri-State area. The project finds Guadagnino reuniting with his “Call Me By Your Name” stars Timothée Chalamet and Michael Stuhlbarg and his “We Are Who We Are” cast members Chloe Sevigny and Francesca Scorsese. Also in the mix are “Waves” breakout Taylor Russell, Oscar winner Mark Rylance, filmmaker David Gordon Green, and “Suspiria” actress Jessica Harper.

“Bones and All” is an adaptation of Camille DeAngelis’ novel. Guadagnino’s “A Bigger Splash” and “Suspiria” scribe David Kajganich wrote the screenplay. Deadline reports of the plot: “The film is a story of first love between Maren (Russell), a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee (Chalamet), an intense and disenfranchised drifter, as they meet and join together for a thousand-mile odyssey which takes them through the back roads, hidden passages, and trap doors of Ronald Reagan’s America. But despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts and to a final stand which will determine whether their love can survive their otherness.”

“I’ve been totally influenced by the American culture, American cinema and now, American landscape, so I’m very happy and proud that I’ve finally come to this shore,” Guadagnino told Deadline about making his first U.S. movie. “The last few months have been amazing for me, getting to know this part of the country, which is beautiful and unseen.”

As for reuniting with “Call Me By Your Name” Oscar nominee Chalamet, Guadagnino said, “The second I read it, I said, I think only Timothee can play this role. It was serendipity because he was in Rome and I was in Rome and we met after this year of Covid constriction, and we could meet and spend time together. He’s fantastic, a great performer and to see him soaring the way he is doing now, I feel proud of him. And this character is something very new for him, both endearing and heartbreaking.”

With “Bones and All” now filming and a studio-backed “Scarface” reimagining on the horizon, Guadagnino appears to be moving away from the long-discussed “Call Me By Your Name” sequel. The plan was for Chalamet and co-star Armie Hammer to age several years and pick up the story in the future (a la “Boyhood”), but Deadline reports that Guadagnino now “made it sound doubtful” and “it sounds like the director has moved on.” Not only is Chalamet launching a franchise career with “Dune” and the upcoming Willy Wonka origin movie, but Hammer’s career is in flux following accusations of sexual misconduct.

“The truth of the matter is, my heart is still there, but I’m working on this movie now,” Guadagnino said. “And I’m hopefully going to do ‘Scarface’ soon, and I have many projects and so will focus on this side of the Atlantic and the movies I want to make.”

