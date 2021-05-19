BBC Confirms New Michaela Coel Series: ‘There May be Elements’ of ‘I May Destroy You’

Coel's next TV project could link thematically to "Destroy You," but fans shouldn't expect character overlap.

Michaela Coel is confirmed to be working on a new television series for BBC, the U.K. home of her acclaimed limited series “I May Destroy You.” The network’s drama chief Piers Wenger announced the project at a virtual event this week in which the BBC unveiled its slate of upcoming new shows. While Wenger did not disclose any information about the series beyond its existence, he did theorize that it could share some links to “I May Destroy You.”

“It’s truly in Michaela’s head and it’s not for me to second guess that too much at this point,” Wenger said. “It’s at relatively early stages, but I wanted to let the fans of ‘I May Destroy You’ know that there is a new show coming along…What relationship that show will have with the original series, [is for Michaela to decide].”

Wenger added. “There’s a relationship between ‘Chewing Gum’ and ‘I May Destroy You.’ There’s a through line to her thinking. I suspect there may be elements [of ‘I May Destroy You’] but it’s really too early to say anything specific.”

If there is a connection between “I May Destroy You” and Michaela Coel’s new television project, it’s most likely to be a thematic one and not a narrative or character-driven one. Coel and her cast have downplayed returning for a second season of “Destroy You,” and HBO’s chief content officer Casey Bloys has done the same. HBO was the stateside home of “Destroy You.”

“I don’t think there’s going to be another ‘I May Destroy You,’ there’s no season two coming,” Bloys said earlier this year. “But she’s thinking about what she wants to do next and hopefully we’ll be lucky enough to be partnered with her again.”

“I May Destroy You” received universal critical acclaim when it aired in summer 2020. The series is nominated for eight BAFTA Television Awards, including Best Miniseries and three acting nominations for Coel and her co-stars Paapa Essiedu and Weruche Opia, and it is widely expected to be a top Emmys contender as the TV awards season pushes forward. Coel’s previous TV project, “Chewing Gum,” won her a BAFTA.

