‘No Sudden Move’ Teaser: Soderbergh’s Star-Studded Crime Drama Sets Tribeca World Premiere

The director's latest, shot during the pandemic, will launch as one of the festival's buzzy outdoor premieres, before heading to HBO Max in July.

The 2021 Tribeca Film Festival is just weeks away from rolling out, but the annual event is still announcing exciting new programming picks. Next up: its Centerpiece Gala selection, today announced as Steven Soderbergh’s new crime drama “No Sudden Move.” The film will celebrate with an outdoor premiere on June 18, with members of the cast on hand at The Battery, one of the festival’s many outdoor venues.

The film, shot during the pandemic, stars Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Craig muMs Grant, Julia Fox, Frankie Shaw, and Bill Duke. Set in 1954 Detroit, per an official synopsis, “the story centers on a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them — and for what ultimate purpose — weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city.” The script was written by Ed Solomon.

In a statement, Soderbergh said, “A year ago I was on lockdown in Tribeca, so I never imagined we could return 12 months later with a new movie screening for a live audience in our neighborhood. I’m VERY happy.”

Added Jane Rosenthal, Co-Founder and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises and the Tribeca Festival, “’No Sudden Move’ is a fantastic addition to our lineup and Steven has been such a great friend of the festival. Each year, he brings a unique ability to capture audiences through his films, with such powerful and prolific moments. I suspect this year will be no different.”

In March, the festival announced that it would “transform prominent locations into an expansive 12-day multi-screen outdoor celebration” held June 9 to 20, and is believed to be first major North American film festival to mount such an in-person event. Director Jon M. Chu’s long-awaited “In the Heights,” adapted from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, will open the 20th anniversary edition of Tribeca on June 9. The festival has also announced its full features, short films, and television lineups, with more announcements to come.

“No Sudden Move” will debut on HBO Max on July 1. Check out the first teaser for the film below.

