‘Nowhere Inn’ Trailer: St. Vincent and Carrie Brownstein Descend Into the Modern Madness of Fame

St. Vincent (Annie Clark) is having quite the year. Not only did she just release her new psychedelic, ’70s-inspired album “Daddy’s Home,” but her upcoming mockumentary film “The Nowhere Inn” is also about to be released from IFC Films. Opening on September 17 in theaters and on demand, “The Nowhere Inn” is directed by Bill Benz from a script by Clark and her pal Carrie Brownstein, the comedian and Sleater-Kinney musician. The film is a scalpel-sharp critique of the nature of celebrity and the madness of fame, and what’s set up as a straightforward documentary about Grammy winner St. Vincent and her career soon devolves into a psychological thriller. Watch the new teaser trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis from IFC Films: “From real-life friends Annie Clark (aka Grammy Award-winning musician St. Vincent) and Carrie Brownstein (‘Portlandia,’ Sleater-Kinney, the best-selling ‘Hunger Makes Me a Modern Girl’) comes the metafictional account of two creative forces banding together to make a documentary about St. Vincent’s music, touring life, and public persona. But they quickly discover unpredictable forces lurking within subject and filmmaker that threaten to derail the friendship, the project, and the duo’s creative lives.”

The film received strong reviews out of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, where it first debuted as a world premiere, including from IndieWire’s own Eric Kohn who wrote, “On its surface, ‘The Nowhere Inn’ centers on St. Vincent’s road trip as she struggles to reconcile her onstage persona with her more grounded identity as Annie Clark. It’s a journey that’s absurd and eerie, ridiculous and deep. Pitched somewhere between traditional rockumentary tropes and a heap of zany Adult Swim shorts, it dips into the deadpan folksy satire of Brownstein’s ‘Portlandia’ before veering into a shapeshifting psychological thriller worthy of vintage De Palma. Fans of St. Vincent’s vivid rock compositions won’t find much new information about her persona, but the movie provides a welcome extension of her artistry nonetheless.”

Debut feature filmmaker Bill Benz is a frequent “Portlandia” collaborator and writer, here delivering a postmodern commentary on reality and identity. This is the story of two close friends as they try to wrestle the truth out of a complex subject before their artistic lives devour them entirely.

