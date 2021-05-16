Jennifer Jason Leigh Reuniting with Quentin Tarantino to Narrate ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Audiobook

The novelization of his Oscar-winning film arrives on June 29.

Jennifer Jason Leigh is definitely having a big moment, and that may have started up thanks to her Oscar-nominated turn (Best Supporting Actress) in 2015’s “The Hateful Eight.” Now, she’ll be re-teaming with that film’s director (Quentin Tarantino, of course) to narrate the audiobook for his upcoming novelization of his 2019 film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” The novel (and audiobook) hit shelves from Harper Collins on June 29. The 224-page book is arriving as a mass market paperback this summer, with a deluxe hardcover edition becoming available this fall. The audiobook, which is 11 hours long, is already available to pre-order.

“Quentin Tarantino’s long-awaited first work of fiction — at once hilarious, delicious, and brutal – is the always surprising, sometimes shocking new novel based on his Academy Award-winning film,” reads the book’s synopsis. “Rick Dalton: Once he had his own TV series, but now Rick’s a washed-up villain-of-the week drowning his sorrows in whiskey sours. Will a phone call from Rome save his fate or seal it? Cliff Booth: Rick’s stunt double, and the most infamous man on any movie set because he’s the only one there who might have gotten away with murder. Sharon Tate: She left Texas to chase a movie-star dream, and found it. Sharon’s salad days are now spent on Cielo Drive, high in the Hollywood Hills. Charles Manson: The ex-con’s got a bunch of zonked-out hippies thinking he’s their spiritual leader, but he’d trade it all to be a rock ‘n’ roll star. Hollywood 1969: you shoulda been there.”

“In the seventies, movie novelizations were the first adult books I grew up reading,” Tarantino recently said. “And to this day I have a tremendous amount of affection for the genre. So as a movie-novelization aficionado, I’m proud to announce ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ my contribution to this often marginalized, yet beloved sub-genre in literature. I’m also thrilled to further explore my characters and their world in a literary endeavor that can (hopefully) sit alongside its cinematic counterpart.”

Jennifer Jason Leigh can otherwise currently be seen in the Netflix thriller “The Woman in the Window,” and will feature in the upcoming Stephen King adaptation for Apple TV+, “Lisey’s Story.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.