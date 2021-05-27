‘Physical’ Trailer: Rose Byrne Starts an Aerobics Empire in 1980s Apple TV+ Series

Rose Byrne stars as a trailblazing lifestyle guru in the upcoming dark comedy series.

Apple TV+ wants you to work out your issues with “Physical,” the streaming service’s upcoming Rose Byrne-led comedy/drama. Apple unveiled the trailer for the 10-episode series on Thursday.

Per Apple, “Physical,” which is set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, is a half-hour dark comedy following Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image…. that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics.

At first hooked on the exercise itself, Sheila’s real road to empowerment comes when she discovers a way to merge this newfound passion with the burgeoning technology of videotape to start a revolutionary business. The series tracks her epic journey from a stifled, overlooked enabler to a powerful, confident economic force, as Sheila transforms into someone we take for granted today (but was entirely radical at the time) — the female lifestyle guru.

The first three episodes of “Physical” will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 18. New episodes will be released every subsequent Friday.

“Physical” is created, written, and executive produced by Annie Weisman, who also serves as showrunner, “Physical” is directed by Craig Gillespie, Liza Johnson, and Stephanie Laing, who also serve as executive producers along with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements for Tomorrow Studios, Alexandra Cunningham, John McNamara, Sera Gamble, and Byrne. The series also stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks and Ashley Liao.

“Physical” marks the latest in a string of high-profile starring roles for Byrne. She recently portrayed Gloria Steinem in FX’s “Mrs. America” and also appeared in films such as “Like a Boss,” “Instant Family,” and Jon Stewart’s “Irresistible.” As for Weisman, she served as an executive producer on two episodes of “Almost Family” and produced several episodes of “The Path” and “I Feel Bad.”

Check out the trailer for “Physical” below:

