Janet Mock Goes Off on Industry in Scorching ‘Pose’ Premiere Speech: ‘F*ck Hollywood’

An executive producer and director on the FX drama, Mock left attendees speechless this week during a wide-ranging takedown of Hollywood.

The groundbreaking FX drama “Pose” debuted its third and final season at an in-person premiere in New York at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Thursday. But while emotions over the ballroom series’ final bow were bound to be inevitable, what wasn’t expected was a blistering speech from executive producer and director Janet Mock, who sounded off on the industry, and her own show, during a lengthy takedown that left attendees stunned. (Via Page Six.)

“During the 15-minute speech, she complained about how much the network is paying her, demanded better treatment for the trans community, shouted ‘F-ck Hollywood,’ revealed that she’d slept with someone in the show’s crew, asked her ‘Pose’ actor boyfriend not to leave her over the infidelity, decried the quality of the writing on the show, and had a brief conversation with co-creator and Hollywood mogul Ryan Murphy from the stage,” the story reads.

Early on in her speech, Mock wondered aloud, “Why am I making $40,000 an episode? Huh?” adding “I am angry!” in reference to wanting higher pay and more executive-level perks.

Reportedly, the room went completely silent during the speech. “F*ck Hollywood… Does this make you uncomfortable? It should. It should make you f–king shake in your motherf*cking boots. This is speaking truth. This is what ‘Pose’ is,” Mock said.

Mock apparently also decried the quality of the material to come out of the male writers’ room, addressing Murphy, “you brought… girls in to help you.”

“Who brought the girls in?,” she asked the series co-creator. “I did,” Murphy replied, “I wanted the girls to be there.”

During the speech, she also addressed her boyfriend Angel Bismark Curiel, who plays Lil Papi Evangelista on the show, asking him to stand up in the room. “Today, I was gonna let [Angel] go,” she said. “I was gonna let you go, right, but what did I do? I f*cked someone on the crew, right?”

According to the story, “At that revelation, one of the show’s guest stars could be heard gasping and asked, ‘What the hell is happening?'”

Mock added, “Angel, Angel. I’m not losing you. You hear me? You are f–king important to me. I don’t want to live in a house alone. I want you. You motherf*cker. Right there. That’s who I want. I’m getting what’s mine.”

Mock also apologized to composer, and series writer and producer, Our Lady J for behavior she didn’t disclose during the speech, but alluded to as efforts to “make myself bigger.” “I f*cked up, y’all. I forgot who the f*ck I was. They want me to come up here and pretend,” Mock said. “I don’t need Hollywood, honey. You know why? Cuz I’m f–king free.”

Finally, Mock turned her attention back to the industry at large. “It’s a show, but it means so much to everyone to ‘ensure that we enable black and brown trans women to make it’ because that sounds good,” she said. “It makes you comfortable to talk like that because then I don’t scare you into facing the f*cking truth. You all have stomped on us.”

