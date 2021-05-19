The New Samantha? Sara Ramírez Joins ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot as Non-Binary Main Character

The "Grey's Anatomy" favorite is set to become one of "Sex and the City's" most progressive characters.

“Grey’s Anatomy” favorite and Tony Award-winning actress Sara Ramírez is confirmed as a series regular on “And Just Like That…,” the upcoming “Sex and the City” reboot on HBO Max that the streamer is billing as “the next chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series.” Ramírez will play the main character Che Diaz, a non-binary, queer stand-up comedian who uses they/them pronouns. Che hosts a podcast on which Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw is a regularly featured guest. The network adds: “Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular.”

The official synopsis for “And Just Like That…” reads: “[The series] follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

Michael Patrick King, the executive producer of the series, said in a statement, “Everyone at ‘And Just Like That…’ is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramírez has joined the ‘Sex and the City’ family. Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama — and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show.”

Ramírez’s casting announcement brings the “Sex and the City” reboot back to the show’s roots of four main characters. Parker, Nixon, and Davis were joined in the show’s original run and two follow-up films by Kim Cattrall, who played perhaps the series most breakout and beloved character Samantha Jones. Cattrall is not involved with “And Just Like That…,” which has led many fans to question whether the reboot can work. Now fans know the series is filling Samantha’s absence with Che, another character with “an outrageous sense of humor.”

The new iteration of “Sex and the City” is going into production this summer. “And Just Like That…” will consist of 10 half-hour episodes. The series does not have a release date but it’s expected to air in late 2021 or early 2022.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.