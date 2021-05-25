Seth Rogen Says Comedians Shouldn’t Complain About Cancel Culture: Accept Jokes Don’t Age Well

Rogen says "it's the nature of comedy" for jokes not to age well, adding, "Jokes are not things that necessarily are built to last."

Seth Rogen appeared on “Good Morning Britain” this week to promote his new book, “Yearbook,” and he was asked to weigh in on his past movies containing controversial jokes (via Insider). “There are certain jokes that for sure have not aged well, but I think that’s the nature of comedy,” the comedian said. “I think conceptually those movies are sound and I think there’s a reason they’ve lasted as far as people still watching and enjoying them today. Jokes are not things that necessarily are built to last.”

The question prompted Rogen to discuss the relationship between cancel culture and comedy, as many comedians have been forced to reckon with dated jokes that are no longer appropriate in the present day. Rogen said, “To me when I see comedians complaining about this kind of thing, I don’t understand what they’re complaining about. If you’ve made a joke that’s aged terribly, accept it. And if you don’t think it’s aged terribly, then say that.”

“To me, it’s not worth complaining about to the degree I see other comedians complaining about,” Rogen added.

When asked by “Good Morning Britain” hosts if he would have to search through his Twitter feed to delete controversial jokes made in the past, Rogen responded, “I was never a comedian that made jokes that were truly designed to target groups that were subjugated in some way. Have we done that without realizing it? Definitely. And those things are in our movies and they’re out there, and they’re things that I am more than happy to say that they have not aged well.”

“But in my Twitter, I’ve never made a joke that’s outwardly horrific in some way, and if you have, I would question why you did that,” Rogen concluded. “Saying terrible things is bad, so if you’ve said something terrible, then it’s something you should confront in some way, shape, or form. I don’t think that’s cancel culture. That’s you saying something terrible if that’s what you’ve done.”

Rogen is currently on his press tour promoting “Yearbook,” but his acting career remains as busy as ever. The performer has a supporting role in the Hulu series “Pam and Tommy,” starring Sebastian Stan and Lily James, and he’s also tapped to star opposite Michelle Williams and Paul Dano in Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical new movie.

