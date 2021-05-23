Anya Taylor-Joy and Aidy Bryant Ask All the Wrong Questions in ‘SNL’ College Panel Sketch — Watch

Bryant and Taylor-Joy's characters gush over Pete Davidson, and wind up asking his peers some very inappropriate questions.

“The Queen’s Gambit” star, surefire Emmy nominee, and upcoming “Last Night in Soho” star Anya Taylor-Joy joined “Saturday Night Live” last night as the host of the finale of Season 46. While the episode featured plenty of highlights, one of the night’s most darkly funny turns was shared by Taylor-Joy and “Saturday Night Live” regular cast member Aidy Bryant as moderators of a panel that goes awry. Check it out below.

In the sketch, Taylor-Joy and Bryant play moderators interviewing a group of New York University students who star in a reality television series. They can’t seem to stop gushing over Pete Davidson’s character, who is game to their adoration, and that means the questions with the rest of the group fall very flat, especially as they become increasingly politically incorrect.

“As a Black woman, could you please explain race?” “How has been being gay and Chinese prevented you from being happy?” “For queer cast members, what’s it like to do comedy that cavalierly mocks your very existence?” “What advice do you have for survivors of terrorist attacks when it comes to breaking into the comedy scene?” These are just a few of the awkward questions Bryant and Taylor-Joy’s characters ask.

The lineup of hosts for this season has included, before Taylor-Joy, Elon Musk, Keegan-Michael Key, Academy Award nominees Carey Mulligan and Daniel Kaluuya, “Saturday Night Live” alumna Maya Rudolph, Nick Jonas, “Bridgerton” favorite Regé-Jean Page, “One Night in Miami” director Regina King, “Schitt’s Creek” Emmy winner Dan Levy, and actor and filmmaker John Krasinski. This weekend, Anya Taylor-Joy was joined by Lil Nas X as the musical performer (who also breezed through a wardrobe malfunction during his performance of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”.

IndieWire recently spoke to Anya Taylor-Joy about her performance as chess virtuoso Beth Harmon on “The Queen’s Gambit.” “At our core, we are very similar. And I think from the second I met [Beth], it was a weird pain. It was a pain of, ‘Oh God, this hurts so good. And it hurts so good because I know it’s true. And what you need to learn, I need to learn,’” Taylor-Joy said.

