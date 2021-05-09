‘SNL’: Elon Musk Begs for a Girlfriend on ‘The Ooli Show,’ with Kate McKinnon as Frances McDormand — Watch

Melissa Villaseñor also guested on the show within the show as Icelandic singer Björk.

Chloe Fineman has proved to be one of the best players in the new generation of “Saturday Night Live” cast members. A highlight is Ooli, the aggressively wacky Icelandic social media star-turned talk-show host that Fineman originally created on her Instagram. In Saturday night’s new episode of “SNL,” hosted by CEO and self-described Tesla “Technoking” Elon Musk, “The Ooli Show” was joined by Frances McDormand (as played by Kate McKinnon, who has done this impression before) and Steve Buscemi (as played by a well-cast, shrugging Pete Davidson). Watch the clip below.

As McDormand, McKinnon nailed the jaw jutting and unblinking stare of the Oscar-winning actress-producer. “I’m here to buy, um, more gray sack dresses,” she said. “So, uh… what is this? People really watch this show?”

Melissa Villaseñor also appeared as Icelandic singing sensation Björk, but Musk made a greater impression as an interrupting producer who repeatedly asks Ooli to be his girlfriend. “I have a little bit of money, but I have lots of drugs and ponies.”

Musk’s appearance as emcee of the show generated plenty of controversy prior to the night’s episode, including amongst the show’s own cast members.

As shared via an Instagram story, Bowen Yang reacted to the announcement of Musk’s casting with a disappointed, frowning emoji. He was then emboldened to post commentary over Musk’s tweet of “Let’s find out just how live ‘Saturday Night Live’ really is” that asked, “What the fuck does this even mean.”

Fellow cast member Andrew Dismukes, also a writer on “SNL” since 2017, posted on his Instagram: “ONLY CEO I WANT TO DO A SKETCH WITH IS CHER-E OTERI” alongside a photo of former “SNL” star Cheri Oteri.

Longtime “Saturday Night Live” player Aidy Bryant was arguably more subtle in her criticism. She shared a quote from Bernie Sanders soon after the announcement: “The 50 wealthiest people in America today own more wealth than the bottom half… that is a moral obscenity.”

“Desus and Mero” writer Josh Gondelman took a lighter approach: “Elon Musk hosting SNL is huge for guys still making ‘that’s what she said’ jokes who think they’d be great at hosting SNL,” Gondelman tweeted.

“Weekend Update” co-anchor Michael Che was more intrigued than anyone else, saying, “It’s kind of polarizing and stuff. To me, it makes it exciting, I mean, everybody wants to watch now, so that’s cool.”

