‘Saturday Night Live’ Spoofs ‘Mare of Easttown’ with ‘Murdur Durdur’ Sketch — Watch

The popular HBO miniseries got the "SNL" treatment last night.

The Kate Winslet HBO miniseries “Mare of Easttown” received a pop-culture seal off approval: It got the “Saturday Night Live” treatment. In a sketch led by Kate McKinnon as the grizzled Pennsylvania detective, “Murdur Durdur” riffed on the Delaware County accents and featured host Elon Musk as a shady priest.

In the fake show promo, a vocieover intones: “You’ve seen dead teens in New York, Chicago, and Boston, but what about another city with very specific whites? Pennsylvania whites?” “Murdur Durdur” also parodies Winslet as a British person playing a salt-of-the-Earth Pennsylvanian (she told Indiewire that her character, Mare Sheehan, is “kind of disgusting“). The commercials bills “Murdur Durdur” as “an extremely Pennsylvania crime show.”

Musk added to a line of unusual and potentially risky “SNL” hosts, often to impressive ratings, including Donald Trump, Al Gore, Ralph Nader, and Al Sharpton. While he may have seemed like an unlikely choice, and certainly was a controversial one thanks to his obscene wealth, Musk has shown an affinity for humor in his social media interactions with fans and adversaries alike. (“Weekend Update” co-anchor Michael Che said, more or less, bring it on.)

The lineup for this season has been impressive so far, with other hosts this year including Academy Award nominees Carey Mulligan and Daniel Kaluuya, “Saturday Night Live” alumna Maya Rudolph, Nick Jonas, “Bridgerton” favorite Regé-Jean Page, “One Night in Miami” director Regina King, “Schitt’s Creek” Emmy winner Dan Levy, and actor and filmmaker John Krasinski. Next up, Keegan-Michael Key will emcee “SNL” on May 15 with musical guest Olivia Rodrigo. He’ll be followed by Anya Taylor-Joy with guest performer Lil Nas X.

“Mare of Easttown,” meanwhile, is currently rolling out on HBO on Sunday nights.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.