‘SNL’ Spoofs ‘The Last Dance’ with Keegan-Michael Key as Michael Jordan — Watch

Key hosted this week's episode of "Saturday Night Live," and was joined by musical guest Olivia Rodrigo.

Actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key joined “Saturday Night Live” this weekend to host the episode, and was joined by musical guest Olivia Rodrigo. One of the night’s highlight was a spoof of the beloved ESPN series “The Last Dance” about Michael Jordan and his tenure with the Chicago Bulls. (Read IndieWire’s review of the series here.) The sketch presents previously “unseen footage” from the documentary, and shows an intensely competitive side to Michael Jordan, who is played by Keegan-Michael Key. Watch below.

NBA stars Dennis Rodman and Charles Barkley also showed up, as played by Chris Redd and Kenan Thompson respectively. Heidi Gardner plays Jordan’s security guard John Michael Wozniak. The sketch centers around a coin toss that goes awry.

The lineup of hosts for this season of “Saturday Night Live” has been impressive so far, with other hosts including (and most controversially) Elon Musk, plus Academy Award nominees Carey Mulligan and Daniel Kaluuya, “Saturday Night Live” alumna Maya Rudolph, Nick Jonas, “Bridgerton” favorite Regé-Jean Page, “One Night in Miami” director Regina King, “Schitt’s Creek” Emmy winner Dan Levy, and actor and filmmaker John Krasinski. Next up, Anya Taylor-Joy will emcee “SNL” with musical guest Lil Nas X.

“SNL” airs on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/10:30 p.m. CT on NBC. The weekly episodes, as usual, are available to stream on Hulu the next day — typically by 12 p.m. Eastern time — and will also be made available on NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Peacock, on Sunday as well. If you’re on the West Coast, you can catch “Saturday Night Live” on NBC beginning at 8:30 p.m. PT.

If you have access to cable but still want to watch “Saturday Night Live” online, you can use your digital login credentials to stream the episode live on NBC’s website, which also gives you entry to other live programming from the network. If you’re a cord cutter and don’t have cable, you can tune into “Saturday Night Live” via various live TV streaming platforms, including Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now. Many of these services offer a no-risk free trial.

