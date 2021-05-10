‘Solos’ Trailer: Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, and Morgan Freeman in Amazon Sci-Fi Anthology

Uzo Aduba, Constance Wu, Dan Stevens, Nicole Beharie, and Anthony Mackie round out the stacked cast for this cerebral sci-fi series.

Amazon has released the official trailer for “Solos,” a star-studded anthology series from creator David Weil. The dramatic series stars Oscar winners Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway and Helen Mirren, Emmy winner Uzo Aduba, as well as Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu. Each episode consists of a 30-minute monologue, presenting each character’s point of view through distinct but connected moments in time.

The thought-provoking seven-part anthology series will “explore the deeper meaning of human connection through the lens of the individual,” according to Deadline. “‘Solos’ will tell unique character-driven stories, each from a different perspective and moment in time, that illuminate that even during our most seemingly isolated moments, in the most disparate of circumstances, we are all connected through the human experience.”

Weil shot to prominence early last year as the creator of “Hunters,” a Nazi-revenge thriller starring Al Pacino and Logan Lerman and executive produced by Jordan Peele for Amazon Studios. “Solos” is Weil’s first project following his critically-acclaimed debut, and he will write, direct, and executive produce. “Insecure” director/executive producer Melina Matsoukas is also set to direct and executive produce here. She and Weil are joined by fellow EPs Sam Taylor-Johnson (“Gypsy”) and former Alcon TV Group president Laura Lancaster (“The Expanse”), with Pixie Wespiser serving as a producer.

Each 30-minute episode will blend theatrical elements with science fiction, with these accomplished actors digging into their respective monologues. The unique format is likely what attracted so many big names to the project from this relatively new creator.

“These are some of the most masterful actors [to] have been on screen ever,” Weil told EW. “And I think that what’s so exciting and consistent about each of them is that they always want to challenge themselves. They always want to do something different, and ‘Solos,’ I think, presented an opportunity for them that was unlike anything they’ve done before.”

Freeman will play a character battling Alzheimer’s; Mirren plays a woman alone on a space shuttle; and Hathaway plays a scientist who discovers time travel in an episode directed by Zach Braff.

“Solos” will launch May 21 on Amazon Prime Check out the official trailer below.

