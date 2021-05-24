Steve-O Preps for ‘Jackass 4’ by Getting Paralyzed from the Waist Down, Diving into Pee, and More

The original "Jackass" crew returns over a decade after "Jackass 3D' earned over $170 million at the worldwide box office.

Paramount is set to release “Jackass 4” in theaters this fall, and it’s going to be batshit crazy if a new video (via Uproxx) from cast member Steve-O is any indication of what’s to come. The “Jackass” veteran revealed: “I might have actually talked a doctor into dressing up as a clown so that he could put a four inch needle into my spine and inject me with a drug that would paralyze me from the waist down while I was sprinting and before all kinds of terrible shit happened to me.” Footage of the injection is shown in the video.

Whether or not Steve-O getting paralyzed makes it into the actual theatrical cut of “Jackass 4” remains to be seen, but it’s clearly one of the wildest decisions the stunt comedian has ever made. Steve-O also informed fans that he was in the early stages of “getting ready to do a world record highest belly flop ever performed into pure piss,” adding, “That’s why I have 190 gallons of piss in my front yard at home.”

“Jackass 4” finds Steve-O once again teaming up with director Jeff Tremaine, executive producer Spike Jonze, and co-stars such as Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius, and more. Steve-O is a “Jackass” original, having starred in all three seasons of the MTV series (2000-2003) before taking “Jackass” to the big screen in films “Jackass the Movie” ($79 million worldwide), “Jackass Number Two” ($84 million worldwide), and “Jackass 3D” ($171 million worldwide). The film franchise also includes the 2013 release “Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa,” starring Knoxville ($151.8 million worldwide).

One original cast member who is not returning for “Jackass 4” is Bam Margera, who was let go from the production after he violated his contract by not remaining sober. Margera posted a statement on social media May 23 saying the “Jackass” family betrayed him by removing him from the fourth movie, to which Steve-O responded, “Bam, the two people you’re saying wronged you [Knoxville and Tremaine] are the same two people who organized the intervention which saved my life. Everyone bent over backwards to get you in the movie, and all you had to do was not get loaded. You’ve continued to get loaded, it’s that sample.”

Paramount is released “Jackass 4” in theaters October 22.

