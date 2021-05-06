‘Stranger Things 4’ Teaser Ignites Buzz Over the Possible Return of Matthew Modine’s Dr. Brenner

A new teaser for the upcoming fourth run of "Stranger Things" is designed to ignite fan theories.

A mysterious new teaser trailer for “Stranger Things 4” has debuted courtesy of Netflix, but whether it’s new footage or a flashback is anyone’s guess. The footage feels ripped from Season One, as fans are brought back to Hawkins National Laboratory and hear the voice of Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine). This is the setting where Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) was raised and experimented on. The teaser ends with Eleven’s eyes opening in a panic as Brennan says, “Today, I have something very special planned for you. Eleven, are you listening?” One shot even shows a grey-haired man walking, which appears to be Brenner.

The whereabouts of Dr. Brenner have been unknown since he was attacked by a monster, but fans have long speculated the character would return to the series. While many characters in the show believe Brenner is dead, one former orderly at Hawkins National Laboratory was heard saying that Brenner was alive. Modine has been tight-lipped about his character returning, but he loves all the speculating.

“I love that the fans are trying to figure out where Dr. Brenner is, because we’re all wondering, you know, is he in the Upside Down? Did the demogorgon drag him away? Is he going to re-emerge?” Modine told NME in October. “And the show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers, have said that unless you see a body, the character’s not dead. And obviously we never saw Dr. Brenner’s body.”

The “Stranger Things 4” teaser is sure to increase speculation that Brenner is returning to the series. Netflix won’t confirm anything for now, although fans do know another “dead” character is coming back in the form of Hopper (David Harbour).

“Stranger Things 4” is now in production. Netflix has not yet given the new episodes a release date. Watch the teaser below.

