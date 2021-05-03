Alexander Skarsgård Joins ‘Succession’ Season 3, Returning to HBO After ‘Big Little Lies’ Emmy

"Succession" Season 3 doesn't have a release date, but it's currently in production and with a familiar face joining the cast.

While a premiere date for the highly awaited third season of “Succession” has yet to be set, there is some happy news for fans of the HBO drama about the crumbling family surrounding a titanic media mogul. Alexander Skarsgård will be joining the cast this upcoming season, which is now in production, in a recurring guest role as Lukas Matsson, a confrontational CEO and tech founder.

Meanwhile, the new season also has a logline courtesy of HBO: “Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) at the end of Season 2, Logan Roy (Brian Cox) begins Season 3 in a perilous position. Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.”

Created by Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” was last seen on HBO with the finale of Season 2 in October 2019, in which Kendall publicly blames his father for the company’s acrimonious legal dealings, betraying him in the process. Also returning to “Succession” will be Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Hiam Abbass, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfayden, Alan Ruck, and many more of the series’ beloved stars.

Skarsgård, meanwhile, was most recently seen in Adam Wingard’s “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which brought theatrical exhibition roaring back after more than a year of theaters being shut down. A Golden Globe, Emmy, and SAG winner for his terrifying performance as Perry Wright in the first season of “Big Little Lies,” Skarsgård has also wrapped production on Robert Eggers’ “The Northman.” In that film, he’ll be joined by his “Big Little Lies” co-star Nicole Kidman, plus Anya Taylor-Joy and Willem Dafoe.

In fact, his “The Northman” co-star recently dug into just how much of an “absolute beast” Skarsgård transformed into for the movie. “Alexander Skarsgård looks like an absolute beast,” Ineson told NME. “[There’s] a scene where he beats this guy in a battle; bends down and rips his throat out with his teeth, screams to the gods and he’s got his shirt off — and you think: ‘My god that’s not a bodybuilder doing a scene, that’s like a proper serious actor!'”

Ineson added, “He’s made himself look like some kind of monster for the part, the dedication’s incredible. I think it will be a bit of a masterpiece, to be honest.”

Skarsgård’s career has benefited greatly from a strong presence on HBO, beginning in 2008 with the war miniseries “Generation Kill” followed by his longtime, now iconic role as Eric Northman on “True Blood.”

