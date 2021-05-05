‘Succession’ Adds Adrien Brody to Season 3 Cast in Pivotal New Role

Days after casting Emmy-winner Alexander Skarsgård, "Succession" has announced the Oscar-winning Brody will be playing a billionaire activist.

How do you follow up a season that featured outstanding guest stars Holly Hunter and Cherry Jones? By bringing in Alexander Skarsgård and Adrien Brody, of course.

HBO announced Wednesday afternoon that the Oscar-winning star of “The Pianist” is joining the Season 3 cast of “Succession.” Per the network, Brody will be playing “Josh Aaronson, a billionaire activist investor who becomes pivotal in the battle for the ownership of Waystar.”

Waystar, of course, is the Roy family’s media conglomerate, which at the end of Season 2 was under siege from outsiders and insiders alike. The official synopsis for the upcoming set of episodes lays out the stakes cleanly:

Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall (Emmy winner Jeremy Strong) at the end of Season 2, Logan Roy (Brian Cox) begins Season 3 in a perilous position. Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.

“Succession,” which is currently in production on Season 3, has been lauded often and consistently over its first two seasons for its excellent casting decisions. Led by casting director Francine Maisler, the HBO drama has welcomed the likes of Hunter, Jones (who won an Emmy for “Succession” last year), James Cromwell, Danny Huston, Fisher Stevens, Harriet Walter, Mark Linn-Baker, and more to its already impressive cast of series regulars, including Strong, Cox, Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, J. Smith-Cameron, Nicholas Braun, and Hiam Abbass.

On Monday, HBO announced Skarsgård was joining the Season 3 cast as Lukas Matsson, a confrontational CEO and tech founder. The former “True Blood” and “Big Little Lies” star won an Emmy for his work on the more recent HBO series.

Brody is a more recent member of the HBO family, as he prepares to play the legendary basketball coach Pat Riley in the network’s untitled 1980s-set Los Angeles Lakers drama. He also recently wrapped production on Searchlight’s untitled murder-mystery feature opposite Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell and will next be seen in Wes Anderson’s upcoming “The French Dispatch.”

“Succession” won the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series in 2020, along with six more TV Academy trophies. The series has also been honored by the AFI, DGA, CSA, PGA, WGA, Peabody Awards, and TCA Awards. Season 3 does not yet have a release date, though it’s expected to be released later this year.

