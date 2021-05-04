‘Last Letter from Your Lover’ Trailer: Shailene Woodley Comes to Netflix in Time-Hopping Romance

Augustine Frizzell's time-spanning love story co-starring Felicity Jones will debut on Netflix in July.

Actress turned filmmaker Augustine Frizzell makes her splashy Netflix feature debut with the upcoming romantic drama, “The Last Letter from Your Lover,” which is scheduled to drop on the streaming platform July 23. The film stars Shailene Woodley in her first major leading role since Drake Doremus’ 2019 “Endings, Beginnings” (also a romance), and she’s joined by Callum Turner, Academy Award nominee Felicity Jones, Joe Alwyn, and Nabhaan Rizwan. Along with a big international ensemble, the film also spans time periods (the 1960s and the present day) and locations (London and the French Riviera). Watch the first trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis from Netfix: “A pair of interwoven stories set in the present and past, ‘The Last Letter from Your Lover’ follows Ellie Haworth (Felicity Jones), an ambitious journalist who discovers a trove of secret love letters from 1965 and becomes determined to solve the mystery of the forbidden affair at their center. As she uncovers the story behind Jennifer Stirling (Shailene Woodley), the wife of a wealthy industrialist, and Anthony O’Hare (Callum Turner) the financial journalist assigned to cover him, a love story of Ellie’s own begins to unfold with the assistance of an earnest and endearing archivist (Nabhaan Rizwan) who helps her track down more letters. Based on the novel by JoJo Moyes and directed by Augustine Frizzell.”

The film has been wrapped since December 2019, when it completed filming in the United Kingdom. The script, based on Jojo Moyes’ romance novel, comes from poet Esta Spalding and “The Sense of an Ending” screenwriter Nick Payne. Augustine Frizzell, meanwhile, directed the 2018 Sundance Film Festival entry “Never Goin’ Back,” but also served as the director and executive producer on the pilot for HBO’s “Euphoria.”

“Before I even read the script I was inclined to say yes,” Woodley told Entertainment Weekly recently, having been a fan of Frizzell’s work. “I had been really wanting to work with Augustine and just loved her as a human being… Then I read the script and it was really beautifully executed — I don’t feel like there’s a lot of movies that are told this way and are also executed in a way that’s thoroughly entertaining and intelligent.”

Woodley added, “You recognize the struggles that come with being a woman, specifically in that time era, making decisions for herself and choosing a path that perhaps isn’t the most well-worn, yet is the most fulfilling. There aren’t a lot of stories about women who do make decisions for themselves even though there are serious consequences and repercussions.”

