‘The Royal Tenenbaums,’ ‘Fargo’ Reunions Set for Tribeca Film Festival

Guillermo del Toro, Bradley Cooper, M. Night Shyamalan, Shira Haas, and Gina Prince-Bythewood will also be joining the festivities.

The Tribeca Film Festival is adding some splashy talks to its upcoming New York City lineup, which promises to be the first major film festival in the U.S. to return to business as normal after the pandemic.

Director Joel Coen will be joined in conversation with stars Frances McDormand and Steve Buscemi to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Academy Award-winning film “Fargo.” Meanwhile, the 20th anniversary of “The Royal Tenenbaums” will be celebrated with a reunion of director Wes Anderson with stars Alec Baldwin, Gwyneth Paltrow, Luke Wilson, Owen Wilson, Anjelica Huston, and Danny Glover. The 30th anniversary of “The Five Heartbeats” will also be marked with stars Robert Townsend, John Terrell, Tico Wells, Leon Robinson, Harry Lennix, Michael Wright, and Hawthorne James.

Tribeca co-founder Robert De Niro will also team up with director Martin Scorsese to discuss creating “Raging Bull.”

The Tribeca Talks: Storytellers slate celebrates groundbreaking creators working across multiple mediums. This year’s group includes: Mike Jackson and John Legend of Get Lifted Film Company; Oscar-nominated actor and filmmaker Bradley Cooper in conversation with Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro, who directs him in the upcoming “Nightmare Alley”; comedian and actress Amy Schumer in conversation with Emily Ratajkowski; screenwriter Scott Z. Burns in conversation with Emmy Award-winning actor Matthew Rhys; Shira Haas, the breakout star of” Orthodox” and Tribeca Festival Best Actress-winner for “Asia” with actress and comedian Ali Wentworth; and Debbie Harry, Clem Burke and Chris Stein of the punk band Blondie.

Tribeca Talks: Directors Series features intimate conversations with directors who will share memorable moments from their careers. This year’s participating directors include Doug Liman, M. Night Shyamalan, and Gina Prince-Bythewood.

Additional Tribeca Talks events include Scott Rechler, CEO and Chairman of RXR Realty, recording two new episodes of his podcast, “Recalibrate Reality: The Future of NY”, and conversations with Jason Hirschhorn, CEO of REDEF, about the business of entertainment and the future of podcasting.

Tribeca runs for 12 days this year, June 9-20, kicking off with a screening of “In the Heights.” This year’s event promises to bring festival-goers and filmmakers to an assortment of iconic outdoor sites around New York City, including Brookfield Place New York, Pier 57 Rooftop, The Battery, Hudson Yards (Manhattan); Empire Outlets (Staten Island), and The MetroTech Commons (Brooklyn). In addition to these venues, Tribeca will also host community screenings in all New York City boroughs including the Bronx and Queens using several 40-foot state-of-the-art LED cinemas, the first mobile HD screens in the country.

Tribeca Festival is working with the New York State Department of Health to ensure all public gatherings are in full compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols. Additional screenings will be announced at a later date.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.