‘The Tomorrow War’ Trailer: Chris Pratt Is a Time-Traveling Soldier in Amazon’s Summer Tentpole

A man is drafted into the future to save his daughter, and humanity, from an impending alien invasion in the sci-fi action thriller.

Amazon has released the first official trailer for “The Tomorrow War,” its showy $200 million action tentpole starring Chris Pratt as an ex-military man drafted to travel in time in order to save his daughter (and humanity) from a future alien attack. Originally set for a theatrical release by Paramount Pictures, the movie was acquired by Amazon Studios in a deal worth a reported $200 million due to the pandemic. Now with theaters opening back up, “The Tomorrow War” producers may be kicking themselves that it won’t be seen on the big screen when it premieres exclusively on Prime Video this July.

Directed by frequent Phil Lord and Chris Miller collaborator Chris McKay, the apocalyptic alien drama appears to lean hard into the action side of things with a few brief moments of comedic relief, a slight departure from Lord and Miller’s signature action-comedy style.

Here’s the official synopsis, courtesy of Amazon: “In ‘The Tomorrow War,’ the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.”

While an early teaser left lingering questions, the new trailer sets up Pratt as a family man conscripted against his will into fighting an unimaginable war. Leaving his wife (Betty Gilpin) and daughter at home, Pratt is sent into the future to fight under Strahovski’s command alongside wise-cracking sidekick Sam Richards (“Veep”).

Pratt serves as executive producer alongside Rob Cowan, Brian Oliver, and Bradley J. Fischer. “The Tomorrow War” was produced by Skydance’s David Ellison, “Annihilation” producers Dana Goldberg and Don Granger, Jules Daly, “The Dark Knight” and “Batman Begins” scribe David Goyer, and Adam Kolbrenner (“Prisoners”).

Amazon will release “The Tomorrow War” on Prime Video on July 2, 2021. Check out the action-packed first official trailer below.

