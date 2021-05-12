‘Trying’ Trailer: Delightful Apple Adoption Comedy Returns for Season 2

Rafe Spall and Esther Smith star as a couple doing their best to welcome a new child while the lives of everyone around them are changing just as quickly.

“Trying” was one of those shows that seemed to arrive at just the right time last year. When most folks were stuck inside, looking for a little ray of sunlight, the Apple TV+ comedy was a welcome respite. As the show’s Season 2 trailer hints, it’s back for plenty more a year later.

The show follows Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall), a London couple having difficulty conceiving, who manage to maintain a strong relationship even as their happiness is tested. When they find out that adoption might be the only way for them to raise a child, it starts a roller coaster of high hopes and near misses and living room meetings with their filter-free rep Penny (Imelda Staunton).

Now that Nikki and Jason have been approved to welcome a child into their home, the challenge throughout Season 2 becomes finding a child that they connect with. It’s a process that involves plenty of hugs and tears and family members in various levels of estrangement. Between adoption events in the park, school visits, and developments at each of their jobs, life quickly becomes a lot more to handle than either of them anticipated.

As always, Nikki and Jason are far from the only ones facing a potential massive life change. With her eternal optimism and his instinctive playfulness, they’re doing their best to help keep everything and everyone together. (One might say that they’re attempting. Possibly endeavoring. Or aiming. Maybe even striving.)

The trailer also reveals that Season 2 brings back Freddy (Oliver Chris) and Erica (Ophelia Lovibond), Nikki and Jason’s friends facing a very different kind of volatility in their own marriage. Creator Andy Wolton is back as writer of all episodes, while Jim O’Hanlon returns to direct the season.

Following the model for most of the Apple TV+ comedies in recent months (including one we may or may not have talked about a few times on this site before), the eight episodes of “Trying” Season 2 will be getting a weekly Friday rollout.

Watch the full trailer (including an unexpected therapeutic use for a shovel) below:

“Trying” Season 2 premieres May 21 on Apple TV+.

