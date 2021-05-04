TV Awards Schedule 2020 – 2021: Key Dates for the Emmys, Golden Globes, and More

The 2020 - 2021 TV Awards schedule remains in flux, but here are some key dates pertaining to the Emmys and Golden Globes.

The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences released its timeline for the 2020-2021 Emmy Awards late last year, confirming what was previously suspected, with the Emmy race directly abutting the Winter TV awards season. Specifically, the entry deadline for the Emmy Awards is scheduled for May 13, not even three weeks after the ceremony for the Film Independent Spirit Awards — which, in addition to independent film, celebrated TV programming for the first time in its history.

Beyond the promise of a truly year-round TV awards cycle for 2021, nothing in particular stands out about the TV Academy’s calendar. This year’s dates largely follow the same timeline trajectory as the original schedule for 2020, before inevitable adjustments were made in consideration of global events.

The Winter TV Awards season unfolded without a hitch, laying the groundwork for several shows to enter Emmy season with a full head of steam insofar as momentum goes. Heading into the final month of eligibility Netflix holds the high ground in both drama and limited series, with “The Crown” and “The Queen’s Gambit” dominating several months worth of awards ceremonies. In comedy series, Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” remains the frontrunner, sharing comedic victories in the off-season with the final season of “Schitt’s Creek” but few, if any, other contenders.

But the Emmy races are far from over. As with most years, a full slate of heavy hitters will hit the airwaves in coming weeks, including HBO Max’s Jean Smart-led “Hacks” and Netflix’s surprise return of “Master of None,” both looking to make a splash in the Comedy categories, while Barry Jenkins’ adaptation of “The Underground Railroad” for Amazon Studios is set to disrupt the Limited Series race, and the Season 4 premiere of previous Outstanding Drama Series “The Handmaid’s Tale” looks to get back into the mix for Hulu.

The below dates are subject to change. More information about the 2021 Emmy calendar will be added as time and information permits.

Thursday, May 13, 2021

Emmy Awards entry deadline for ALL entries that were originally presented 6 p.m. – 2 a.m., June 1, 2020 – May 31, 2021 (including hanging episodes).

Emmy Awards upload deadline for all entry materials.

Thursday, June 17, 2021

Emmy Awards nominations-round voting begins.

Monday, June 28, 2021

Emmy Awards nominations-round voting ends, at 10 p.m. PT.

Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Emmy Awards nominations announced.

Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Deadline for errors and omissions to the Emmy Awards nominations.

Friday, August 13, 2021

Final-round Emmy Awards videos available for viewing.

Thursday, August 19, 2021

Emmy Awards final-round voting begins.

Monday, August 30, 2021

Emmy Awards final-round voting ends, at 10 p.m. PT.

September 2021

Creative Arts Emmy Awards and Ball, at TBD.

CBS Primetime Emmy Awards telecast and Governors Ball, at TBD.

