Vanessa Redgrave Won’t Appear in Kevin Spacey’s Comeback Film, Only Discussed a Role

Redgrave was considering a role in the movie, directed by her husband Franco Nero, but will not star as backlash against the project grows.

Vanessa Redgrave has issued a statement through a representative confirming she is not involved with the upcoming movie “The Man Who Drew God,” which has ignited an industry firestorm this week as it will mark Kevin Spacey’s first movie since several allegations of sexual misconduct were made against him starting in 2017. The film was announced May 24 with Franco Nero directing and starring in the lead role, Spacey starring in the supporting role of a police detective and actress, and Nero’s wife Redgrave also starring in the movie.

“Vanessa Redgrave’s name is being included in recent stories relating to the casting of the upcoming film ‘The Man Who Drew God,'” Redgrave’s statement reads. “While there have been discussions about the possibility of her joining the cast, she will not appear in the film.“

Redgrave has been married to Nero since 2006 but their romance extends back to the production of 1967’s “Camelot,” when they first met. They’ve appeared in other films together over the decades, including in 2010’s “Letters to Juliet.” Nero is best known for playing the title character in the Sergio Corbucci spaghetti western “Django.”

Related Kevin Spacey Casting Defended by Producer, Paul Schrader Says 'Let Him Act' If Not Guilty

Kevin Spacey Cast in First Film Role Since Sexual Assault Allegations Related Emmy Predictions 2021: Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series -- Good Luck Choosing, Voters

'The Underground Railroad': Everything You Need to Know About Barry Jenkins' Amazon Series

Spacey’s casting has been defended by director Nero, who said in a statement, “I’m very happy Kevin agreed to participate in my film. I consider him a great actor and I can’t wait to start the movie.” The film’s producer, Louis Nero, echoed the filmmaker’s statement by saying he believes the accusations against Spacey are “false,” adding, “I cast him because he is a great actor.”

Mark Ebenhoch, an actor who accused Spacey of sexual misconduct on the set of the 1995 movie “Outbreak,” condemned the casting by calling it “arrogant”, “irresponsible,” and “absurd” given Spacey is reportedly being hired to play a sex abuse investigator after his personal history of alleged sexual abuse.

While many in the industry have spoken out against a potential Kevin Spacey comeback, others such as Paul Schrader have given Spacey’s return words of encouragement. The “First Reformed” director took to Facebook following Spacey’s casting announcement to write, “About time. If he’s guilty of a crime, incarcerate him. If not, let him act. Many great artists have been bad people.”

“The Man Who Drew God” is reportedly about a blind artist who acquires a godlike ability to draw portraits of people based on only hearing their voices, skyrocketing him to fame. For Spacey, it will be his first big screen role since 2018’s “The Billionaire Boy’s Club.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.