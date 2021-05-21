How to Watch ‘Pink: All I Know So Far’ on Amazon Prime

The Grammy-winning singer takes audiences behind the curtains as she hits the road for the 2019 stadium tour.

Pink is showcasing her life as a busy mother and recording artist in the new documentary, “All I Know So Far,” which arrived on Amazon Prime on Friday. The film offers a glimpse into the multi-faceted life of the Grammy-winning singer as she embarks on her record-breaking 2019 “Beautiful Trauma” stadium tour, while balancing life as a wife and mother of two.

In “All I Know for Sure,” fans get a front-row seat as Pink lives out her wildest dreams: touring Europe with a full crew of musicians and dancers, along with her 9-year-old daughter Willow, and 4-year-old son Jameson, in tow. Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, also appears in the film which mixes footage from the road, along with behind-the-scenes interviews, and personal material. Director Michael Gracey (“The Greatest Showman”) takes audiences behind the curtain and into the life of a certified rock star, and it’s one hell of a ride. The film was produced by Gracey, Isabella Parish, Pink, Roger Davis, Dane Hoyt, and Tom Pellegrini.

Pink debuted “All I Know for Sure” at the Hollywood Bowl on Monday, where she spoke to a crowd filled mostly with essential workers (Pink’s mother and stepmother are both nurses). During the premiere, she admitted that she initially didn’t “understand” why anyone would want to watch a documentary on her life, but after thinking about it she realized, “It is kind of interesting.”

“It’s my stadium run with babies and it’s doing the impossible,” she said. “I love the way it came out, it’s really sweet and it’s very honest and I love transparency. I think for my fans, friends, whatever, for people that have been to the shows they’re really going to get it and we all miss live music so much, so it’s just a feel-good thing. And then for people who don’t get me I think they might be surprised a little bit that I’m not just this man-eating, obnoxious, hanging-from-the-side-of-a-building person. Or maybe they won’t.”

