‘Welcome to Flatch’ Trailer: Aya Cash and Seann William Scott Lead Small Town Mockumentary Series

Paul Feig and Jenny Bicks bring a mockumentary series about small town America to Fox.

Joining the ranks of hit British shows to be turned into American hits such as “The Office” and “Queer As Folk,” Fox will present a new comedy “Welcome to Flatch,” inspired by the BAFTA-winning hit BBC comedy “This Country.” Sporting less theatrical “Waiting for Guffman” vibes with a healthy dose of “Trailer Park Boys,” the half-hour comedy will attempt to take the TV mockumentary by storm. Find the newly released first trailer below.

Here is the official synopsis from Fox: “When a documentary crew sets out to explore the lives of residents in a small American town – their dreams, their concerns – they stumble upon the midwestern town of Flatch, which is made up of many eccentric personalities. It’s a place you want to visit and maybe even stay. If there was a decent motel. Which there is not.”

“Welcome to Flatch” is written and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Jenny Bicks and directed and executive-produced by Emmy Award nominee Paul Feig. Bicks wrote 16 episodes of “Sex and the City” throughout the show’s six seasons, as well as writing the screenplay for “The Greatest Showman,” which was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. A prolific force behind comedy on screens big and small, Feig is best known for directing “Bridesmaids,” creating “Freaks and Geeks,” and directing/producing countless beloved TV hits, including “The Office,” “Nurse Jackie,” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”

Related Fox Announces Tom Brady Series as Part of 2021 Weekend Sports Push

'The Great North': Fox's Latest Animated Family Comedy Is Thriving by Listening to Its Cast Related 'The White Lotus' to Premiere at 2021 ATX TV Festival -- HBO, HBO Max Add 'In Treatment,' 'Hacks'

Martin Scorsese's Favorite Movies: 40 Films the Director Wants You to See

The series stars newcomers Chelsea Holmes and Sam Straley, Seann William Scott (“Lethal Weapon,” “American Pie”), Aya Cash (“The Boys,” “You’re The Worst”), Taylor Ortega (“Succession”) and newcomers Krystal Smith and Justin Linville.

Fans of Scott from his “American Pie” days will be tickled to discover he plays a minister in “Welcome to Flack,” and he appears delightfully buttoned up in his collar and sweater vest. Since her breakout role as one half of the lovably self-destructive duo on FX’s critically beloved “You’re the Worst,” Cash has been racking up the TV credits, appearing in “Fosse/Verdon,” Joe Swanberg’s Netflix anthology “Easy,” and Amazon Prime’s superhero drama “The Boys.”

“Welcome to Flatch” will premiere as part of Fox’s midseason programming early next year. Check out the first trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.