William Friedkin Calls ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ a ‘Classic Horror Film’

The "Exorcist" director took to Twitter to sound his praise of John Krasinski's new sequel.

Well over a year since the movie had its world premiere back in March 2020, director John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place Part II” is finally reaching an audience. The movie just opened in wide release from Paramount on May 28, which means theatergoers are being treated to the sequel to the hit 2018 film about a family weathering the silent aftermath of an alien apocalypse on Earth.

The movie, while getting decent reviews, turns out to have a huge fan in William Friedkin, the director of one of the most influential horror films of all time: “The Exorcist.” The Academy Award-winning director of “The French Connection” took to Twitter to sound his praise of Krasinski’s new movie starring Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Cillian Murphy, Djimon Hounsou, and Noah Jupe.

“A QUIET PLACE 2 is a classic horror film,” Friedkin wrote on Twitter. “Cinema is back.”

The film is already performing well in theaters, debuting to an impressive $4.8 million during Thursday night previews. The movie is currently playing in 3,700 theaters in North America. That’s already more than the original film “A Quiet Place” made in 2018 during Thursday night previews, with $4.3 million.

More on “A Quiet Place Part II” from IndieWire’s review written by Kate Erbland: “When actor and director John Krasinski’s ‘A Quiet Place’ became a smash hit in 2018 — the rare top 15 hit based on original material, easily Krasinski’s biggest success behind the camera since he started directing a decade earlier — one of the most popular narratives around its creation was a compelling one: Krasinski, not at all a ‘horror guy,’ had finally found his filmmaking footing with a scary movie. For the film’s inevitable sequel, Krasinski has not at all let up on the thrills and chills and alien-centric terror, but he’s also bulked up on the drama, emotion, and very human pain at its center. And while his ability to direct stunning, action-driven set pieces on par with any other blockbuster has grown, so too has Krasinski’s initial motivation: to make a movie for his family.”

