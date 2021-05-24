Zack Snyder Reveals His Pitch for a Female Version of ‘The Wrestler,’ Starring Amy Adams

Snyder pitched Adams on playing a midwestern housewife turned bodybuilder.

Zack Snyder revealed in an interview with The Telegraph that he pitched a female version of Darren Aronofsky’s “The Wrestler” to Amy Adams during the making of “Justice League.” Adams starred as Lois Lane in Snyder’s three DC Comics movies: “Man of Steel,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” and “Justice League.” There is no script written for Snyder’s “Wrestler”-inspired movie, but he said Adams is enthused by the idea.

“It’s a kind of female version of ‘The Wrestler,’ about a midwestern housewife who happens to have a pretty good body, and starts to do some bodybuilding competitions, and then falls down a rabbit hole of steroids and hormones,” Snyder said. “It becomes a contest between fitness and family, and she loses her family because she’s spending all her money on diet supplements and drugs and trainers, and all of that stuff.”

Snyder added that he pitched Adams specifically on the role “because it would be such a hugely hard job just training to the point at which it was believable. And you need someone like Amy who loves the craft to do it.”

Related Dave Bautista Still Hasn't Met Co-Star Tig Notaro Since She Was Digitally Added to 'Army of the Dead'

What's Next for 'Army of the Dead': 'Italian Job'-Esque Prequel, an Anime Series, and Maybe a Sequel Related How to Watch and Livestream the Tokyo Summer Olympics

'House of the Dragon': Everything You Need to Know About HBO's Upcoming Series

When The Telegraph asked if Snyder’s idea for a female version of “The Wrestler” was related to his experience being shoved out of the superhero genre at Warner Bros., the filmmaker answered, “It’s hard to say what else is left for these films to do. But as a genre, it has a lot going for it. It holds up a mirror to us, it speaks to the best in us, it offers a moral tale in most cases, it has high stakes, it can be multicultural, its stories can feel universal. And it’s pure wish-fulfillment too. I mean, Superman can fly. That alone is incredibly compelling.”

Snyder also teased that he is interested in exploring a surprising genre: “Appreciation of the human form is something I really warmed to. I’ve always wanted to make a religious film and a pornographic film, and I’ve never really yet had the chance to do either. Maybe if I could combine the two…” he muses. “Or maybe 300 is that film, in some sense, a little bit. Or at least a primer for what that film could be.”

Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” is now streaming on Netflix. Head over to The Telegraph’s website to read Snyder’s interview in its entirety.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.