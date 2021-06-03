Cannes Film Festival 2021 Lineup Announced (Updating Live)

Cannes returns in full force this year with an Official Selection that includes Wes Anderson, Leos Carax, and more.

Cannes is back in full force with the announcement of the Official Selection for the film festival’s 74th edition. Taking place in July after having been originally scheduled for May, Cannes is returning with an in-person event after the pandemic forced the festival to cancel in 2020. Spike Lee, who was supposed to head the jury and premiere his “Da 5 Bloods” out of competition last year, is returning to Cannes 2021 as jury president. Films such as Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” Leos Carax’s “Annette,” and Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta” were all supposed to premiere at Cannes 2020 but are now confirmed for Cannes 2021 after waiting a year to be unveiled to the world.

Given this is the first Cannes in the COVID pandemic era, there are as many questions about the event’s safety protocols as there are about the lineup. Cannes general delegate Thierry Frémaux told IndieWire’s Eric Kohn this week that screenings will operate at 100 percent capacity, but masks will be required for all moviegoers.

“Vaccination is not mandatory, but testing is,” Frémaux added. “Spectators can choose to present either a vaccination certificate or a negative test. Basically, to access the Palais, people will have to present a valid health pass to enter the screenings. The validity of the pass is acquired via either a complete vaccination course, or immunity acquired more than 15 days and less than 6 months ago, or a negative PCR or antibodies test within a 48-hour window.”

Earlier this week, Cannes confirmed Jodie Foster will receive the Honorary Palme d’Or at the 2021 festival and be the guest of honor at the opening night ceremony. Foster first attended Cannes at 13 years old with Martin Scorsese’s “Taxi Driver,” which won the Palme d’Or. Foster’s 2016 directorial effort “Money Monster,” starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts, world premiered at Cannes out of competition.

“Jodie Foster has provided us with an amazing gift by coming to celebrate the return of the festival on the Croisette,” Cannes president Pierre Lescure said in a statement. “Her aura is unparalleled: she embodies modernity, the radiant intelligence of independence and the need for freedom.”

The 2019 Cannes Film Festival begins July 6 and runs through July 17. Refresh the page for the most updated list below.

Opening Night Film

“Annette,” Leos Carax (also in Competition)

Competition

“The French Dispatch,” Wes Anderson

“Benedetta,” Paul Verhoeven

