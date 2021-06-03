‘America’ Trailer: Channing Tatum Voices Foul-Mouthed George Washington in Netflix Comedy

Talent from "Archer" and "Wonder Woman" present a totally wild history of the United States.

Netflix has released a ridiculous trailer for its star-studded animated comedy “America: The Motion Picture,” which stars Channing Tatum as the voice of a beefed-up and vulgar George Washington in a satirical take on the American Revolution. The movie hails from “Archer” producer Matt Thompson, who directs a script by “Wonder Woman” writer Dave Callahan. With Tatum in an executive producer role alongside partner Reid Carolin as well as Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the wacky historical comedy is sure to be a hit with its target audience.

Here’s the official synopsis: “For, like, thousands of years, the origins of the United States of America have remained shrouded in mystery, lost to the sands of time. Who built this ‘country tis of thee,’ and why? Only the dinosaurs know… until now. For the first time in human history, the incredible, completely true story of America’s origins are revealed in ‘America: The Motion Picture’ — a once-in-a-lifetime cultural event available the only way the Founding Fathers ever intended their story be told.”

The stacked voice cast includes Simon Pegg as King James, Judy Greer as Martha Dandridge, Bobby Moynihan as Paul Revere, and Raoul Trujillo as Geronimo. Other fun members of the ensemble, billed as “America’s Sweethearts” in the trailer, include Jason Mantzoukas, Olivia Munn, Will Forte, Killer Mike, Andy Samberg, and more.

The trailer plays like a mash-up of “Team America: World Police,” “The Avengers,” and “Hamilton” without the music. Historical accuracy may not have been top of mind for the creative team, though there does appear to be some measure of educational value to the zany proceedings. Virtual school doesn’t have anything on this.

Lord and Miller, the prolific duo behind animated hits “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs” and “The LEGO Movie,” have already had one hit this year. They produced the Netflix comedy “The Mitchells vs. The Machines,” which received rave reviews and was a hit with at-home audiences as well.

Tatum recently made headlines for sharing a behind the scenes photo of from the eyebrow-raisingly titled “Lost City of D,” alongside co-star Sandra Bullock. That will be released by Paramount on April 15, 2022.

Fans won’t have to wait as long for “America: The Motion Picture,” which hits Netflix on June 30. Check out the zany trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.