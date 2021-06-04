‘Bergman Island’ Trailer: Mia Hansen-Løve Drama Is One of Cannes’ Most Anticipated Contenders

Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth, and Mia Wasikowska make for a can't miss-trio in the new film from Mia Hansen-Løve.

Mia Hansen-Løve’s “Bergman Island” has been percolating for several years now, which is why many cinephiles were thrilled to hear the drama will have its world premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. “Bergman Island” will compete for the Palme d’Or, making Hansen-Løve one of only four women in competition at Cannes 2021. An international trailer for the film has been released, debuting the first footage of cast members Tim Roth, Vicky Krieps, Mia Wasikowska, and Anders Danielsen Lie.

“Bergman Island” centers around a filmmaking couple (Roth and “Phantom Thread” breakout Krieps) who travel to the island of Fårö, which is where Ingmar Bergman lived and died and shot scenes for iconic films such as “Through a Glass Darkly” (1961), “Persona” (1966), “The Passion of Anna” (1969), and “Scenes from a Marriage” (1972). It’s here where the couple’s relationship is tested as the line between reality and fiction starts to blur.

Hansen-Løve spoke to IndieWire about “Bergman Island” back in 2019, where she had only shot half of the movie at the time. “There’s a film within a film. It’s complicated,” the filmmaker teased of the movie. “I shot the part with Mia and Anders [Danielsen Lie] and Vicky [Krieps], so I really shot half of it, but I just have to finish it. I’m so excited to go back to Fårö. I love being there so much. It’s like I’m addicted to that place. I’ve been going there several times a year since 2014. So for me it’s about finishing this film, but also actually just going back to where we’re shooting it.”

“Bergman Island” will mark the first time Hansen-Løve competes for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, although she attended the event in 2007 with the Directors’ Fortnight premiere of her drama “All Is Forgiven.” The filmmaker’s other directorial efforts have world premiered at the likes of TIFF (“Eden,” “Maya”) and Berlin (“Things to Come,” which won the Silver Bear for Best Director).

IFC Films picked up “Bergman Island” for U.S. distribution following its confirmation at Cannes 2021. The distributor has another Palme d’Or contender this year with Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta.” Watch the international trailer for “Bergman Island” in the video below.

