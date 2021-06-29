7 Great Digital Cameras Under $200: Kodak, Sony, Panasonic, and More

A selection of great cameras that are also pocketbook-friendly.

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Shopping for a new camera isn’t alway easy, but outlining a price point is a good place to start. With the summer sales heating up, and Fourth of July right around the corner, it’s a great time to purchase a new digital camera for less than $200.

Keep reading for our roundup of seven affordable digital cameras from Kodak, Sony, Panasonic, FujiFilm, and other brands. For more camera content, check out our roundups of the best instant cameras, vintage Super 8 cameras, and the best cameras for all budgets.

Amazing detail, plenty of features, and 52x optical zoom, are just a few of the benefits of the AZ528 from Kodak’s PixPro line of digital cameras. This WiFi camera features a 24mm wide angle lens and 16 MP CMOS sensor for high definition images, 6fps continuous shooting, and a 3” LCD screen. The package includes a USB cable, AC adapter, and a rechargeable ion battery. Another fan favorite in the PixPro line is the AZ421, which is a bit cheaper.

FujiFilm digital cameras can get pricey, but if you’re in the market for an affordable camera, the FinePix J20 has great reviews and, at just 17.4mm thick, it’s slender enough to fit in your pocket. This compact camera is equipped with a 10-megapixel CCD, a 3x Fujinon optical zoom lens, picture stabilization and anti-blur capabilities, and a 2.7” high-resolution LCD screen which displays images with sharpness and clarity.

The Sony Black DSC-H300/B is a good digital camera that’s not too bulky. Features include 35x optical zoom to help you shoot tighter photos, optical steady shot to help minimize blur, built-in picture effects, built-in flash, and 20.1 megapixel resolution with high-quality for still images and video recordings. If you’re shopping for a more slender digital cameras from Sony, click here.

Budget friendly, and perfect for vloggers, this Linnse digital camera shoots in 4K/30fps, and photographs at 48MP. It’s equipped with 16x zoom, and a 52mm wide angle lens. The vlogging camera features a flip screen, as well as video pause, recording while charging, loop recording, silent recording, continuous shooting, and a self-timer. It also has an USB cable to connect it to a laptop or PC to easily transfer the photo files.

Apart from being user friendly, the Nikon COOLPIX A100 camera is stylish, slender, and super user-friendly. It boasts 20.1-megapixel CCD, 5x optical zoom lens (extendable to 10x Dynamic Fine Zoom), and quick effects options to enhance photos in-camera. There’s also a scene auto selector to choose the most appropriate scene mode to optimize settings, Panorama assist captures impressive scenes as you travel, plus you can make HD movies at the touch of a button with motion blur reduction.

If you’re looking for a GoPro alternative, the Akaso V50 is a good choice. This WiFi-enabled touchscreen camera records in 4K at 60fps and 30fps (as well as 2.7K, 1080p, and 720p). Features include built-in image stabilization, adjustable view angles, 8x zoom, and voice control. The camera is waterproof up to 131 feet, so if you’re a deep diver who likes to capture beautiful underwater images, you’ll save $157 on this V50 accessories kit.

The Panasonic LUMIX DMC-GX1 Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds camera boasts a number of features and capabilities, such as the 16MP image sensor, continuous 4fps, 1080p video, and an LCD touchscreen with in-camera editing and various other modes. This great little camera is compatible with numerous lenses, including a 3D interchangeable lens.

