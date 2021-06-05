‘Betty’ Season 2 Trailer: More Skating and a Renewed Quest for Meaning

The same New York-based female skateboarders are back with a desire to make a new video showing off their skills.

Last year Crystal Moselle dazzled audiences with “Betty,” a six-episode adaptation of her 2018 feature film “Skate Kitchen.” Now, the crew is back for Season 2 and there looks to be plenty more skateboarding, as well as an increased desire to find relationships and individual identity.

As the trailer shows, the same New York-based female skateboarders are back with a desire to make a new video showing off their skills. Unfortunately for them, they’ve just lost the lease to their building. Each of the girls is going through struggles with regards to finding love or a job, and through it all the bigger examination is: When is skateboarding just enough?

The same cast from Season 1, as well as “Skate Kitchen,” have returned, most of whom had not acted before, including Kabrina Adams, Dede Lovelace, Nina Moran, Rachelle Vinberg, and Ajani Russell. “Betty” is directed by Crystal Moselle; executive produced by Crystal Moselle, Alliah Sophia Mourad, Igor Srubshchik, Jason Weinberg, and Annie Schmidt.

In their original review of Season 1, IndieWire’s Jude Dry said, “Though her direction is visually crisp and oftentimes arrestingly beautiful, Moselle seems to have stopped short at offering her newbie actors much guidance, instead settling for whatever semi-authentic naturalism they could muster. It’s thrilling to see such unprecedented characters on any screen, and ‘Betty’ deserves credit for putting them there. But after expertly dancing around the actors’ shortcomings in ‘Skate Kitchen,’ it’s a pity ‘Betty’ seems to have moved backward in that regard.”

Dry also went on to say, “Much of the charm of ‘Betty’ is in the actual skateboarding shots, which are arresting even to someone with very little knowledge or interest in the sport. The aesthetics of skate vids permeate ‘Betty,’ elevated by the saturated hues of a sweaty New York summer and technicolor scenester fashion. The perfectly curated music choices add to the overall alluring vibe of the show. It’s unfortunate that ‘Betty’ is mostly style over substance, especially when the style is this valid.”

No doubt, Season 2 will keep the emphasis on skateboarding as paramount, and that’s conveyed in the trailer. What little cinematography we get with regards to that looks fantastic and there looks to be discussion between characters who just want to skate and those who want to utilize skateboarding to go further in life.

The first episode of “Betty” Season 2 will be available on the network’s YouTube Channel. The season premieres on HBO and HBO Max June 11. Check out the Season 2 trailer below.

