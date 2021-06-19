8 Black-Owned Businesses to Support on Juneteenth and All Year Long

In honor of Juneteenth, we're highlighting a selection of Black-owned small businesses that you can support all year long.

From coffee to spices, jewelry, and vintage pieces, we’re highlighting some of the Black-owned business that you can support on Juneteenth and beyond. If you’re not educated about Juneteenth, the holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, when enslaved Black Americans in Texas, were finally told that slavery had been abolished (more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation). Black communities have been celebrating Juneteenth for generations, but it officially became a national holiday earlier this week. While there are plenty of different ways to observe Juneteenth, buying from Black-owned business is a great way to mark the holiday. See below for our selection of eight Black-owned businesses to support. For more shopping suggestions, check out our gift guides for graduates, and last-minute Father’s Day gifts.

The Spice Suite offers up a range of exotic and delectable spices, infused oils, teas, balsamic vinegars, and other culinary delights. Based in Washington D.C., the Spice Suite was founded by Angel, a mother, home cook, educator, and activist. You’ll have to visit the storefront to get the full Spice Suite experience, but shoppers can also purchase select items online, including cook wear, and monthly Spice Boxes. And if you like food videos, be sure to follow The Spice Suite on Instagram.

BLK MKT Vintage, a Brooklyn-based antique shop founded by Jannah Handy and Kiyanna Stewart, helps to preserve the richness of Black culture through a curated collection of vintage finds that include literature, clothing, art, vinyl records, art, furniture, and décor.

When you’re in between trips to the barbershop, The Cut Buddy might just become your new best friend. Joshua Esnard was just 13 years old when he created the beard shaping tool more than 20 years ago. The Cut Buddy went on to be featured on ABC’s “Shark Tank” in 2017 and has been soaring ever since. The product lineup includes beard shaping tools, barber pencils, and a 34-piece clipper and trimmer kit for beginners. You can purchase The Cut Buddy products directly through their website and at Walmart.

Little Monster House is brand for anyone who celebrates Halloween all year. This Black woman-owned small business has everything from tarot cards to handcrafted candles, hand-sculpted vases, incense holders, and more. Little Monster House also uses its products and social media platform for mental health advocacy, and promotes resources and tips to improve your mental health.

Looking to dress up your tech devices? Chic Geeks has you covered. Founded by Candice Adams, Chic Geek offers up a variety of colorful iPhone cases, iPad cases, keyboard covers, and an array of Macbook covers such as the emerald green faux crocodile cover (pictured), along with glitter, animal print, and faux python designs.

The idea for Puzzle Huddle was born after parents Matthew and Marnel Goins grew frustrated with the lack of diverse images on commercially produced puzzles not only for their three children and other families. They took matters into their own hands, and began making homemade puzzles before Matthew founded Puzzle Huddle in 2018. The puzzles feature inspiring images of education, achievement, culture, religion, and diversity. Puzzle Huddle has since expanded from puzzles to include T-shirts, wall decorations, pillows, and blankets.

Ben Oni jewelry is a beautiful showcase of modern, timeless, and elegant designs, with Black women at the center of the brand’s mood board. The jewerly line includes earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and a special collection of pieces made to eliminate stress. You can purchase Ben Oni jewelry directly through their website and at Macy’s.

BLK & Bold Coffee was designed to blend product and purpose. Founders Pernell and Rod founded the company with an intent of helping to equip young people with essential tools for success. The company donates five percent of its profits to non-profit organizations and initiatives that support at-risk youth, and recently partnered with the NBA to release a special edition medium roast dubbed, “The: Warm Up,” which features a coffee blends from Ethiopia and Central America. For every purchase of The Warm Up, the NBA will match BLK & Bold’s five percent charity contribution. You can purchase BLK & Bold directly through the company’s website or through Amazon, Target, Macy’s, and Whole Foods.

