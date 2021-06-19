‘Black Widow’ Might Not Be the MCU’s Only Prequel, According to Kevin Feige

Kevin Feige said that "exploring the past, present, and future of the MCU is certainly in the cards" during a recent press conference.

Death is rarely the end for any comic book character’s story. Such is the case with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version of Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff, whose backstory will be fleshed out in Disney’s upcoming feature film following the character’s death in 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.”

Marvel Entertainment chief creative officer Kevin Feige discussed the Scarlett Johansson-led “Black Widow,” which will premiere in theaters and on Disney+ on July 9, and the possibility of other Marvel Cinematic Universe characters getting their own prequel films and spin-offs during a recent press conference.

“Certainly this film and this story is a particular case for for Natasha,” Feige said, per SlashFilm. “But the notion of exploring the past, present, and future of the MCU is certainly in the cards for all of our characters. This particular story of this particular cast is very personal, very specific to Natasha.”

“Black Widow” is the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film to center on the titular character, who made her franchise debut in 2010’s “Iron Man 2.” The character appeared in six of the franchise’s later films: “The Avengers,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Avengers: Endgame.” Black Widow sacrificed herself in the lattermost film and is one of the few main Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes who is (currently) dead.

The upcoming “Black Widow” film takes place between the events of “Civil War” and “Infinity War” and will follow the character as she uncovers a dangerous conspiracy and mends her relationships with her adopted family. The film also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is no stranger to time-hopping stories and has resurrected several of its key characters at various points. Loki (portrayed by Tom Hiddleston in several of the franchise’s films) was killed off in “Infinity War” but is starring in his own self-titled series on Disney+ due to a bit of time travel trickery, while Vision (Paul Bettany), was a key character in “WandaVision” despite also dying in “Infinity War.”

