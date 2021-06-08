Bob Odenkirk Doesn’t Think Kim Dies in ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6, Shares His Own Theory

Every "Better Call Saul" fan is nervous about the fate of Kim Wexler in the show's final season.

One of the biggest questions facing “Better Call Saul” fans as the show heads into its sixth and final season is what happens to Rhea Seehorn’s beloved character, Kim Wexler. Considering Kim is the love interest of Bob Odenkirk’s unscrupulous title character in “Better Call Saul” but is never seen or mentioned in “Breaking Bad,” many “Better Call Saul” fans assume Kim is dead during the events of “Breaking Bad.” Is Kim’s death an inevitable plot point for “Better Call Saul” Season 6? Odenkirk says not so fast.

“I really truly don’t [think Kim is dead],” Odenkirk recently told the Guardian when asked about the ending. “I try not to find out those things. I like being surprised just like a viewer of the story. I have my own theories, but they’re just basically fan theories.”

Odenkirk then offered his own fan theory: “I don’t think she dies. I think she’s in Albuquerque, and she’s still practicing law. He’s still crossing paths with her. To me, that would fuel his desire to be on billboards everywhere, because he wants her to see him.”

In a March interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Odenkirk said fans shouldn’t just assume Kim is dead because she was never involved in “Breaking Bad,” noting there is technically “some version” of the story where “Kim and Jimmy stay married and live a Mary Matalin and James Carville-type situation.”

“Kim would be a super-powered lawyer with the white-shoe law firm, and he would be the complete scumbag ambulance chaser across town,” Odenkirk said at the time. “And at night, they go home, take off their disguises and be kind to each other. I don’t think that’s where we’re going to go, but in real life, those weird and seemingly conflicting relationships can be very real. They can happen. It’s probably easy to think that Kim dies, or that anyone who’s not visible passes away. But there’s still a lot of people who die on these shows; the stakes are high.”

As for the fate of his own character, Saul Goodman, Odenkirk is not too optimistic that he will get a happy ending. Filming on the final season is now underway, and Odenkirk told Esquire UK this week that his attempts to get series creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould to end the series on a high for Saul aren’t going well.

“Vince and Peter refuse to account for my argument that sometimes people do learn the right lessons from their mistakes and their traumas and problems,” Odenkirk said. “I’d like to think that after all he went through with the story of ‘Breaking Bad,’ where he was gonna become wealthy by representing a meth kingpin, that he somehow decides to fly right and maybe use his various talents to help people who really need help. I don’t think that’s where he’ll end up but I think people sometimes do make a better choice based on experiences that they’ve had. But I don’t think they agree with that theory.”

“Better Call Saul” Season 6 will consist of 13 episodes, but it won’t premiere on AMC until 2022.

