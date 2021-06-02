CNN Streaming Service in the Works, Possibly Named CNN+ — Report

A new report states that CNN's still-unannounced streaming service could feature new shows from some of the organization's most well-known anchors.

CNN could become the next major news organization to make the pivot to streaming.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that CNN’s plans for its still-unannounced streaming service are beginning to come together. The platform, which is internally known as CNN+, might feature new shows from some of CNN’s most well-known anchors, including Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon, according to the report.

The WSJ also indicates that CNN’s upcoming streaming service, which has not been officially announced, has been a priority for the news organization with regard to its top talents. CNN’s recent deals with its anchors would “encompass their work for CNN+,” according to the publication. The Wall Street Journal did not have many specific details about the CNN streaming service, including a prospective release window or pricing information. The streaming service is expected to be a standalone app, but it is unknown if it will feature multiple subscription tiers, such as a cheaper, ad-supported option.

A representative for WarnerMedia, which owns CNN, did not return a request for comment. A CNN representative declined to comment.

Though the CNN streaming service has not been officially announced, work on the project has been public knowledge for several months. The New York Times reported in February that a CNN streamer was in the works, but no other details were known at the time.

A CNN streaming service could potentially carve a major niche for itself in the streaming industry. Few of the major streaming services on the market have heavily invested in topical news programing and the lack of competition could potentially help CNN court subscribers by offering original programming from high-profile anchors such as Cooper and Lemon. The platform could also provide a test to see how many viewers are willing to travel to a new platform for specific network stars.

That said, CNN wouldn’t be the first news organization to boast its own streaming service. Fox News relaunched Fox Nation as a streaming service in 2018; like the rumored CNN streamer, Fox Nation boasts original programming from many of the network’s top anchors. The NBCUniversal-owned Peacock, which launched last year, also boasts content from NBC, CNBC, and MSNBC, while ViacomCBS’ Paramount+ touts various content from CBS, including news.

The Wall Street Journal’s report on the CNN streaming service can be read in full here.

