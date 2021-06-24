Courteney Cox: ‘It Hurt My Feelings’ to Be the Only ‘Friends’ Actor Never Emmy Nominated

The "Friends" cast earned 16 combined Emmy nominations, none of which were for Cox.

Courteney Cox appeared on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show this week (via Insider) alongside “Friends” co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, and she got candid when discussing how much it hurt not to receive a single Emmy nomination for acting during the 10-season run of the iconic NBC sitcom. Cox was the only actor on the series not to receive an Emmy nomination.

“Yeah, it always hurt my feelings,” Cox said. “When every single cast member was nominated but me, it definitely hurt my feelings. I was happy for everybody, and then when it was finally like, ‘Oh, I’m the only one?’ It hurt.”

Lisa Kudrow was the most nominated actor on “Friends,” collecting six Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and winning the prize in 1998. Aniston earned five nominations and won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 2002. Matt LeBlanc was a three-time Emmy winner, while David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) received one nomination each across the show’s run.

“I want them to win,” Cox said, stressing her disappointment with not being nominated never came at the expense of not being happy for her co-stars. “I’ve never wanted to take anything away from anyone. I just sometimes want to be included in certain things… And these girls on the show and the guys, everyone deserved every [nomination]. I’m in awe of both of your talent.”

All five of Cox’s “Friends” co-stars went on to earn Emmy nominations for series beyond “Friends,” most recently Aniston for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series thanks to “The Morning Show.” Cox remains without an Emmy nomination, but she did receive a Golden Globe nomination for her ABC comedy series “Cougar Town.”

“The only thing that made me feel good — because they’ve all won and they’ve gotten so many accolades — I got nominated for ‘Cougar Town’ the first year [out] — a Golden Globe,” Cox said. “And I want to say, ‘Oh, who cares?’ It meant everything to me…I wanted my peers to respect me and I know that the Golden Globes is not your peers, necessarily, but it’s like, ‘Ah!’ It took a little of the sting out.”

All 10 seasons of “Friends,” plus the “Friends” reunion, are now streaming on HBO Max.

