‘Dave’ Season 2 Trailer: Lil Dicky’s Breakout FXX Hit Is Back with More Lovable Debauchery

Lil Dicky's popular comedy series will return to FXX with a sophomore season soon.

It didn’t take long for “Dave” to become FXX’s most-watched show in history, and the wait for the comedy series’ sophomore season is nearly over. FXX released the trailer for “Dave” Season 2. The synopsis for the show’s first season reads: “Dave knows he’s destined for rap superstardom — but at what cost? With the pressure mounting as he records his debut album, he has to decide if he’ll sacrifice friendships, love, and his own sense of self in order to make his dream come true. Simultaneously exasperating and inspiring to his friends, Dave vows to leave no stone unturned on his quest to become the next superstar.”

“Dave” stars David Andrew Byrd, AKA Lil Dicky, who co-created the series alongside Jeff Schaffer. The show is executive produced by the pair along with Saladin K. Patterson, Ben Sinclair, Luvh Rakhe, Kevin Hart and Hartbeat Productions, Scooter Braun, Greg Mottola, Marty Bowen, Mike Hertz, and SB Projects’ James Shin and Scott Manson. The series is produced by FX Productions.

Season 2’s guest stars include CL, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Benny Blanco, Kyle Kuzma, Doja Cat, J Balvin, Rae Sremmurd (Swae Lee & Slim Jxmmi), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Lil Yachty, Lil Nas X, Kevin Hart and more.

The first season of “Dave” received positive reviews from critics. IndieWire’s Ben Travers had mixed feelings about the show but argued that it improved as Season 1 progressed and noted that the show had potential to expand in later installments.

“At times, Dave can turn into the douchey, selfish, oh-too-typical dude he’s supposed to be parodying, which makes ‘Dave’ harder to watch,” Travers said in his review. “A few simple, silly episodes feel a little too phoned in, but they could just be practice rounds as the show finds its feet. As the first season progresses, “Dave” expands its vision and finds fresh depth. Through five half-hour episodes, it’s hard to say exactly what the show will become, or how its explicitly macho storylines fit into a culture focused on elevating women’s voices, but there looks to be more going on than the poster implies.”

Check out the trailer for “Dave” Season 2 below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.