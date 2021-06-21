David Harbour Says ‘Stranger Things 4’ Directs Series Toward ‘Definite Ending at Some Point’

"Stranger Things" isn't ending after its fourth season, but it sounds like we're getting close.

“Stranger Things” has aired three wildly popular seasons on Netflix and has a fourth on the way, but it sounds like the end is closer than fans might want. In a recent interview with Collider to promote his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Red Guardian in “Black Widow,” David Harbour said the upcoming “Stranger Things 4” will direct the Netflix series toward its ending. How many more seasons will “Stranger Things” last? The answer is unknown, but it sounds like an endgame starts taking shape in the new season.

“I mean, it’s bigger, that’s the first thing,” Harbour said of “Stranger Things 4.” “In scope, in scale, even in the idea that we’re not in Hawkins anymore. We, locale-wise, we’re bigger. We’re introducing new stuff, but we’re also tightening and wrapping up in a certain direction to make it have a clear, clean specific, and definite ending at some point, which I can’t really talk about.”

“Stranger Things” creators Matt and Ross Duffer already confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter last summer that the show’s fourth season would not be the end of the road. As Ross explained, “Season four won’t be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story.”

As for “Stranger Things 4,” plot specifics remain under wraps. Fans already know Harbour’s character, Jim Hopper, will reemerge in a Russian prison after sacrificing his life and seemingly being killed off the series in the “Stranger Things 3” finale. Harbour previously told Total Film magazine that his character’s resurrection arc in “Stranger Things 4” will be similar to Gandalf’s in the “Lord of the Rings” franchise.

“I’ve had those discussions with [the Duffer brothers] from the very first season,” Harbour said. “We were always interested in that idea of the Gandalf resurrection — Gandalf the Grey who fights the Balrog and then becomes Gandalf the White. It’s the idea of the resurrection of the character. And mythologically, Hopper, in a sense, had to change. I mean, you couldn’t go on the way he was going on. He has to resurrect in some way.”

“Stranger Things 4” does not yet have a release date from Netflix.

