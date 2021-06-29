Don Cheadle Says Steven Soderbergh Is Closer to Coming Up with Next ‘Ocean’s’ Movie

"It would be interesting to see," Cheadle said about reuniting with George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and the "Ocean's" gang.

Are Don Cheadle, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and the rest of the “Ocean’s” cast readying a reunion? It’s not entirely out of the question based on Cheadle’s latest interview with Entertainment Weekly. The actor reunited with “Ocean’s” director Steven Soderbergh for the upcoming crime movie “No Sudden Move.” The way Cheadle tells it, Soderbergh mentioned during the making of “No Sudden Move” that he’s drawing closer to cracking an idea for the next “Ocean’s” movie.

“We were talking about it [after ‘Ocean’s Thirteen’], and then Bernie [Mac] passed, and very quickly we were like, ‘No, we don’t want to do it,'” Cheadle said. “But I just did a movie with Stephen and he said, ‘I think there may be a way to do it again. I’m thinking about it.’ And it didn’t go much further than that. But I don’t know; I don’t know who all would be in it. I imagine the main group of us would be in. It would be interesting to see.”

Cheadle starred as British explosives expert Basher in Soderbergh’s “Ocean’s” trilogy. The main cast also includes Casey Affleck, Scott Caan, Eddie Jemison, Shaobo Qin, and Elliott Gould. The heist trilogy launched in 2001 with “Ocean’s Eleven,” a critical favorite and a commercial hit with just over $450 million at the worldwide box office. The series continued with 2004’s “Ocean’s Twelve” ($362 million) and 2007’s “Ocean’s Thirteen” ($311 million). Soderbergh produced the 2018 spinoff “Ocean’s 8,” starring Sandra Bullock as the sister of George Clooney’s Danny Ocean. Bullock was joined by Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Mindy Kaling, and Anne Hathaway.

With ‘Ocean’s 8″ proving to be a box office hit with $297 million worldwide, some have wondered whether or not the “Ocean’s” brand would continue with a Bullock-Blanchett sequel, revert back to the male cast, or combine the casts. Qin and Gould reprised their original trilogy roles for cameos in “Ocean’s 8.” Complicating matters could be the reveal in “Ocean’s 8” that Clooney’s Danny Ocean is dead, although it’s not out of the question Danny was faking it.

Cheadle and Soderbergh’s reunion project, “No Sudden Move,” begins streaming July 1 on HBO Max. The actor also has a supporting role opposite LeBron James in “Space Jam: A New Legacy” arriving next month. The sequel opens in theaters July 16, the same day it becomes available to stream on HBO Max for 31 days.

